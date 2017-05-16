With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton will say ‘I do’ to multi-millionaire groom-to-be, James Matthews, the anticipation of the biggest wedding of the year is now in countdown with recent pictures revealing the couples £100,000 conservatory style glass ‘marquee’ installed within the grounds of the Middleton Manor and family home in Berkshire for what is to be a ‘relaxed country wedding for 350 guests attending.

The question is… what style wedding dress will Pippa’s alleged designer Giles Deacon create for her? Will she have more than one look?!

Pippa’s petite frame and slim curves would suggest a similar suited and loosely fitting shape as her bridesmaids dress for Kate and William’s wedding. While an elegant fit and classic look won’t be in dispute, will she stay true to tradition or will she surprise?! The Wedding Ideas team predict the dress styles to expect…

Feature image: DailyMail