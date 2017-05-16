With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton will say ‘I do’ to multi-millionaire groom-to-be, James Matthews, the anticipation of the biggest wedding of the year is now in countdown with recent pictures revealing the couples £100,000 conservatory style glass ‘marquee’ installed within the grounds of the Middleton Manor and family home in Berkshire for what is to be a ‘relaxed country wedding for 350 guests attending.

The question is… what style wedding dress will Pippa’s alleged designer Giles Deacon create for her? Will she have more than one look?!

Pippa’s petite frame and slim curves would suggest a similar suited and loosely fitting shape as her bridesmaids dress for Kate and William’s wedding. While an elegant fit and classic look won’t be in dispute, will she stay true to tradition or will she surprise?! The Wedding Ideas team predict the dress styles to expect…

Feature image: DailyMail

 

marchesa.com
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
Kate Halfpenny
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
Ines Di Santo
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
Hayley Paige
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
rime-arodaky.com
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
Berta Bridal
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
Alan Hannah
With only 4 days to go until Pippa Middleton says 'I do' the Middleton Manor is set for the biggest wedding of the year! We turn our attention to the dress!
Jesus Peiro
Jenny Packham
Jenny Packham

Which style do you predict for Pippa Middleton’s gown?!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY