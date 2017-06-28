Peonies; they’re an obsession that comes with the territory as soon as you become a bride.

In fact, many brides even insist on waiting until May and June to get married just so that the stunningly delicate peonies are in season. And once you’ve seen these, 15 of the prettiest pink peonies, we’re sure you’ll be dreaming of carrying peonies in your bouquet too!

While you might not have paid the pretty petals of a peony much attention pre-wedding, we bet you fall head over heels for them now. This roundup showcases peonies that are the exclusive flower in the bouquet, pink peonies that are teamed with others, and even pink peonies for your groom’s buttonholes, too! Plus one of the most breathtaking pink peony table centres you could ever imagine… Prepare to fall in love.

Pink peonies for your bouquet

Let’s not forget our most popular pin with brides on Pinterest, the exquisite peony and rose bouquet that Ella carried when she married Max. See more of their wedding here.

Pink peonies for his buttonhole

Pink peonies for your reception flowers

Fancy indulging your new peony obsession a little more? Then you won’t be able to get enough of our flowers board on Pinterest, which is bursting with peony ideas to inspire your own perfect day. Get pinning!