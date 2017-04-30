Jen & Daryl

Timeless choices in pink and ivory with rustic touches make for a very pretty wedding

PHOTOGRAPHY Richard and Sonia Brown, RS Brown Photography, rsbrownphotography.com

After a day taking photographs with Disney characters, Jen had something even sparklier to snap and share with friends and family – a platinum and diamond engagement ring. “We were walking past a garden by the Magic Kingdom Castle in Disneyworld, Orlando, Florida when Daryl got down on one knee and asked me to marry him. Of course I said yes!”

With many episodes of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ under her belt, Jen was expecting an emotional epiphany when she found the one. It didn’t take her long to realise this was not the reaction for every bride, though, and she found her Morilee ball gown in All About Eve, Newport.

“There’s nothing wrong with a bride who doesn’t have a huge emotional moment when you find your dress – remember that.”

“Being so petite I never imagined I’d choose a huge gown with a dramatic train, but you shouldn’t judge a dress by the hanger alone! I opted for ivory with no lace in the hope that it will retain its classic look in years to come.”

Rainbow Club shoes, a Swarovski bracelet and a cathedral-length veil added a beautiful finishing flourish to the bride’s style.

Having not found the perfect fit he wanted at groomswear hire stores, Daryl decided the only way to go was tailored for his suit. Purchasing a royal blue three-piece from Next, the suits were then tailored for the groom and groomsmen. Swagger and Swoon supplied the ivory tie and pocket square, with Church shoes and a brown leather watch completing Daryl’s outfit.

“Choosing bridesmaid dresses to suit my three girls was one of the hardest wedding planning tasks.”

“After months of scouring, we finally found dusky pink dresses in Coast that made each of my three bridesmaids feel fabulous. The long, flowing style flattered them all and the lace top offered extra coverage, with a keyhole feature at the back and pretty satin ribbon to complement the ribbon on my own belt.”

Jen and Daryl tied the knot in a civil ceremony at Oldwalls Gower. “It was relatively laid-back, just as we wanted, and the weather was so beautiful that we folded back the doors to let in a lovely breeze and open up the fantastic garden views.” Local harpist Lowri Morgan provided a musical accompaniment to the ceremony, with the bride and her father walking down the aisle to Pachelbel’s Canon.

“We were lucky enough to have a pre-wedding photoshoot, so we used pictures from it to create our save the date fridge magnets. Exquisite by Design then produced our pocketfold invitations – this style was essential to fit in all the additional information on hotel rooms and menu choices we wanted to share with our guests. They were royal blue with a dusky pink bow.”

“It’s always worth checking with your venue what décor could be included within your package.”

This couple saved money by having their candelabra and illuminated LOVE dancefloor sign included within their venue booking at no additional charge.

SHOP Jen & Daryl’s rustic pink and ivory decor at Wedding Ideas!

Get your log slice centrepieces, ivy garlands, white wicker hanging hearts and rose garlands to create this rustic, fairytale look.

Local florist Barrie Hughes provided pink rose buttonholes for the groomsmen, with Daryl wearing an ivory rose, pink rose bridesmaid posies, a rose wand for the flower girl and an ivory and pink rose bouquet for the bride. “We added gypsophila to the flowers because it was a cheaper alternative to more expensive flowers and foliage but still creates a romantic style.”

The groom’s mother made their four-tier pink and ivory wedding cake, featuring chocolate and fruitcake layers. “We wanted the design to be a surprise on the day and it was fabulous.”

Charity wedding favours offered a thoughtful gift to guests, with both Cancer Research and the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Society being supported.

“We hired a Michael Buble-style singer to start the evening before our venue’s DJ took over. The photobooth was just as popular as expected, too.” The piece de resistance, however, was the fireworks display in the evening – “it wowed our guests and provided some great photograph opportunities.”

Returning to where the question was asked, Jen and Daryl spent seven nights in Orlando on honeymoon, before spending one night in Miami and a further seven relaxing in the Bahamas at Sandals Royal Bahamian. “We tried kayaking and paddle boarding and even swam with dolphins, although we didn’t swim with the wild pigs that the Bahamas are famous for!” Jen laughs. “I’m sure we can make a trip back again one anniversary and cross it off the list though!”

VENUE Oldwalls Gower

DRESS Morilee at All About Eve, Newport

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Coast

GROOM Next, Swagger and Swoon and Church

ACCESSORIES Swarovski and Rainbow Club

HARPIST Lowri Morgan

INVITATIONS Exquisite by Design

FLOWERS Barrie Hughes

FAVOURS Cancer Research and Alzeheimer’s and Dementia Society

SINGER James Williams

PHOTOBOOTH Smoothbooth Photo Hire