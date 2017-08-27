Kirsty & David

An elegant pink and gold wedding featuring breathtaking flowers and blossom trees

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Jessica Raphael,

jessicaraphaelphotography.com

Taking a vegetarian to a steakhouse for the first date wouldn’t usually bode well, but for Kirsty and David it worked! “He did manage to convert me to a meat eater again,” Kirsty laughs. “I’m very lucky to have a husband who is an amazing cook!”

When David whisked his future bride away to Santorini for her birthday, he also chose the occasion to pop the question. “We were sipping cocktails and watching the sun set in Fira when David dropped to one knee and asked me to marry him. I was so shocked he had to ask me twice!”

“When I found my wedding dress it was totally unplanned. I was on holiday with friends in Palma, Mallorca!”

“I’d been looking at Rosa Clara dresses back in the UK, and then we passed a boutique for the designer in Palma! I booked an appointment and by the end of the holiday I had my wedding dress. Returning to Palma for the fittings was an excellent excuse for a long weekend in the sun!”

Kirsty chose the Rizzo dress from the Two collection. Featuring beaded guipure lace and silky tulle, the dress also had stunning lace detail at the back. “I felt excited, nervous and relieved to have found my dress!”

The bride visited Britten, a boutique where you can book a consultation solely to source accessories if you wish, to find her own finishing touches. “I chose a single-tier, lace edged, chapel-length veil. It was made bespoke for me to complement the dress.” Ivory jewelled Ted Baker shoes from Harrods completed Kirsty’s look.

Groom David hired a navy tails suit with a double-breasted waistcoat from Neal and Palmer in Piccadilly Arcade. A pink tie from Reiss and Russell and Bromley brogues offered the ideal accessories.

“David didn’t turn around until I was more than half way down the aisle, so I was very relieved when he did look. From that point on I couldn’t stop smiling!”

Five bridesmaids and one flower girl joined Kirsty. “Finding the bridesmaid dresses was the most stressful part of the planning! My bridesmaids were all different shapes and sizes with different preferences too.

Eventually I found the Adrianna Papell art deco beaded dresses that suited everyone. My sister then became pregnant, so we went back to the drawing board. Luckily, we soon found a House of Fraser dress to complement the others.”

“Having a civil ceremony allowed all of our guests to stay in one place. We made the most of it and ensured everyone had a drink in their hand from the moment they arrived!”

An usher read Louise Cuddon’s ‘I’ll Be There For You’, with a bridesmaid also reading ‘On Your Wedding Day’. Northern String Quartet performed during the ceremony and drinks reception, playing a range of contemporary songs by Elbow, Oasis and Coldplay as well as more traditional options like Pachelbel’s Canon in D for the bride’s walk down the aisle.

A menu that made the most of local produce delighted guests. Dishes included five-hour cooked local ham hock, pea and mint risotto, shoulder of lamb and a milk and cookies panna cotta for dessert.

“We opted for an English rose theme and chose a pink and gold wedding palette. To create it, we hired wooden crates and blossom trees from Brides Little Helper. My mother made the sequin gold table runners and we put tea lights everywhere we could! Both the Wedding Ideas magazine and website gave us inspiration for our pink and gold theme.”

“I didn’t know a huge amount about flowers, so using Pinterest to illustrate my ideas ensured my florist knew exactly what I had in mind.”

Earth Flowers supplied the blooms, working with pink roses and trailing foliage to perfectly complement their pink and gold wedding style. “My favourite feature was the huge flower ball in the centre of the marquee and the rose-filled alcohol bottles that formed our table plan.”

The couple decided early on that they’d prefer a cheese tower to a traditional cake, serving it with bread, chutney and pies for the evening buffet selection. The bride began to change her mind close to the wedding though, so guests ended up indulging with a wedding cake, made by Vanilla Nova, too!

Expert mixologist at Iscoyd Park, Jamie helped create two cocktails to be served during the cocktail hour after the wedding breakfast. “Often at weddings there is a slump at this time, so we hired a saxophonist to play and provided cocktails and cigars to keep the energy levels up!”

Set on a honeymoon they would remember, Kirsty and David started with a safari. “The lodge was incredible! We had huge elephants coming right up to our pool terrace and the food was incredible.” They then moved on to Mauritius, to a beachfront setting, where they scuba dived, played golf and continued the foodie theme.

“Make sure you don’t have anything to worry about on the day,” Kirsty advises.

“Prepare everything in advance, create a step-by-step itinerary for the day and ask someone to oversee it. It’s your turn to relax and enjoy yourself! My wedding manager at Iscoyd Park was always one step ahead, so I was very lucky.

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Iscoyd Park

DRESS Rosa Clara

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Adrianna Papell, House of Fraser

GROOM Neal and Palmer, Reiss, Russell and Bromley

ACCESSORIES Britten, Ted Baker at Harrods

DÉCOR Brides Little Helper

FLOWERS Earth Flowers

CAKE Vanilla Nova

MUSIC Northern String Quartet

VIDEOGRAPHER Forever Film