The Most Picturesque Proposal Backdrops To Help Say It Best

Finding the perfect proposal spot to get down on one knee and utter those four little words can be a daunting life moment right?!

However, travel provider Topdeck, has nailed it having witnessed hundreds of proposals over the years! Some chose to have a fellow traveller capture the special moment on camera, while others enlisted the expertise of a Topdeck Trip Leader to identify the most romantic backdrop…

We’ve rounded up some of the best proposal locations abroad that we know (with some real-life examples!) to inspire those who are about to pop the question…

UNDERNEATH A WATERFALL IN ENGLEBERG, SWITZERLAND

Luke proposed to his girlfriend Carly knowing he would find the perfect spot in Switzerland. One of the trip stop-offs included the small town of Engelberg in the Swiss Alps. Here, a beautiful river flows through the town with some magical waterfalls minutes away from village-centre. After consulting his Trip Leader on unique and beautiful spots in the area, Luke took Carly to one of the secluded waterfalls and recruited a fellow traveller to act as cameraman. He got down on one knee and they celebrated the moment watching the sun go down.

See Engelberg for yourself on Topdeck’s Parades to Piazzas trip with other visits including Paris, Florence and Rome.

ATOP OF FLOWING STREAMS IN DUBROVNIK, CROATIA

One of Dubrovnik’s best kept secrets is Konoba Vinica Monkovic – a restaurant located away from the hustle and bustle of the city’s centre. Relax over dinner in a magical forest setting, seated above a flowing stream. Veering away from traditional tourist hotspots, the restaurant can rope off a private veranda to make an enchanting setting to pop the special question. Venture to this secret haven while on a free day on the Balkan Explorer trip.

AT A STREET PARTY IN EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND

Most of us can only dream of saying yes to a sky filled with fireworks, timed perfectly to celebrate the special moment. Now the Hogmanay 4 Day trip can make this a reality. With revellers dancing the streets to traditional and party music while ringing in the new year, the epic street party will provide all-night entertainment to make sure the night will last forever!

UNDER THE TREES IN GEORGIA, USA

Road tripping in the US is on most bucket lists but there are still hidden gems to stumble upon on the traditional driving routes. The dreamy tree-lined walks in Georgia create a picture-worthy and quiet spot to pop the question, in and amongst nature. The trees close around you to keep the moment as intimate as possible, lining the roads to the Wormsloe Plantation. Stop off in Savannah on an epic USA Road Trip where you can have more time to revel in the excitement of just getting engaged!

WHILE CAMPING UNDER THE STARS IN CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA

A 41-day Cape Town to Kenya trip promises ample opportunity to pop the question under the stars with more than a month of camping in some of the most peaceful and beautiful campsites in the world. Love-birds can lazily spot Orion’s Belt before a romantic proposal amongst nature and the lions, as they sleep.

AT THE FOOT OF THE EIFFEL TOWER IN PARIS, FRANCE

No proposal round-up would be complete without a Paris mention – but forget the top of the Eiffel Tower, the new spot is at the bottom, with the attraction towering over in the background. Living up to its romantic reputation, the city of love was the perfect spot for Topdecker, Donnie to propose to his girlfriend. During a picnic at the foot of the tower, Donnie asked Brodie to be his wife in front of the whole group he was travelling with. Visit one of the most romantic spots in the world with the I Love Paris, Discover France and Western Paradiso trips to name a few.