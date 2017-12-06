6 of The Most Perfect Real Life Proposals

We all dream of our other halves popping the question in our favourite location – these guys got it totally right!

EMILY & MARK

“Mark proposed to me in my favourite place in the world. A secluded woodland in Kent, in April and May is covered in my favourite flower – bluebells. It is a very sentimental place to me as it’s where my Granny’s ashes are scattered. I visit it every year, although this year was different. Mark was acting slightly strange; he would only let me hold his right hand saying “I hold my most important things in my right hand” (the ring was in his left pocket) and kept asking me if this was my favourite part of the wood as we were walking round. I always take my camera when I go to the wood and using a tripod I set up my camera to get some couple photos.

Mark is 6ft 3 and I’m only 5ft 1, so Mark suggested that he knelt down so that the height difference wouldn’t be so much, I continued to set up the shot completely clueless that I was framing my proposal photo! We got a lovely shot and of course I said yes, we were both in tears!”

LEANNE & DAN

“Dan took me to Iceland for my birthday and proposed at the Blue Lagoon geothermal spa while it was snowing. He grabbed a volcanic rock and gave it to me since he didn’t have the ring in the spa and then gave me the proper rock when we got back. I kept the volcanic rock too!”

CLAIRE & LEE

“We were in Cambodia for my birthday and Lee took me to watch the sunset with a bottle of Champagne. He got me to do a birthday toast so I said thank you for an amazing holiday and then he said he wanted to do a toast. He said, ‘You’re an amazing person inside and out and nobody has ever go a bad word to say about you, which is one of the many reasons I love you and why I want to spend the rest of my life with you.” He then dropped down onto one knee and said, “will you marry me?” Of course I said yes.

We then went back to the hotel where Lee had arranged a rooftop, candlelit meal. The table was surrounded by lanterns in the shape of a heart and rose petals spelling out ‘I love you’. After the meal we celebrated with cocktails and a late night swim under the stars.”

ALISON & SCOTT

“Scott and I had planned a 3 week driving holiday around the East Coast of the USA in September 2013 to see the “fall”. We started and finished in New York and saw Niagara Falls, Boston and New England. Scott bought the engagement ring in the Diamond District of New York and had told me that he was going to buy a camera for the trip. He left me in the hotel room to Skype my mum and little did I know he was actually racing around the city having a ring made for me. He then hid the ring in his luggage and kept it there for 4 days until we arrived at a beautiful cabin on the edge of Lake Clear in the state of New York.

After cooking dinner we opened a bottle of wine, lit the fire and started to play a game of scrabble. As I was trying to figure out my next word Scott was busy arranging his letters and on his next move he spelt “marry me” across the scrabble board. He had the ring behind the sofa and got on one knee and proposed. It was the most romantic night in the most beautiful surroundings.”

JADE & SAM

“We had been together 8 and half years and we had been meaning to go to London for the past few years on New Years Eve to see the fireworks. So we went on a drive to London and grabbed some dinner on the way. We went up to primrose hill just before midnight and found somewhere to watch the fireworks, it started to rain so we went and stood under a tree it was then Sam started a conversation of how we had been together a long time and he asked me to marry him. I said yes and had to take my mittens off so he could put the ring on. Soon after the fireworks began. It’s a memory that will be with us forever.”

RICARDA & ERIK

“Erik proposed on the 1st January 2014, New Years Day in Berlin. We found out later that this is where my parents got engaged. It happened on the same day and location, just 48 years before us! What a nice coincidence, I had no idea!”