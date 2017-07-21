Take the quiz to find your perfect first dance song!

Are you unable to make that final decision on your perfect first dance song?! Whether you have your heart set on a fun and family-friendly hit to dance to in numbers or a rehearsed and romantic classic in true first dance style, your personality will determine your song choice more than you might think! Take the quiz to find out…

Once you’ve taken the quiz and know your song choice don’t forget to…

…take inspiration from more of the best first dance song ideas to steal from our featured couples who nailed it!

Like this? You’ll love these 16 quirky first dance song ideas for the less traditional couple!

And if you haven’t yet picked out your ceremony songs either, do not panic! Simply check out our 12 songs for walking in and out of your ceremony – there’s a reason brides love them!