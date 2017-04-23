Lisa & Matthew

This pretty vintage wedding is sure to leave a spring in your step!

PHOTOGRAPHY BY KATHERINE ASHDOWN,

katherineashdown.co.uk

Having just watched their daughter open her presents for her first ever Christmas, Matthew chose this special moment to pop the all-important question. “I was so surprised but he did seem very nervous beforehand!” smiles Lisa.

Justin Alexander’s style ‘8758’ stole this bride’s heart during a visit to Prima Donna. “I loved the beautiful fitted fishtail shape, the lace, and the ivory and gold colouring. The dress featured a deep V-back with gorgeous beading and jewels around the sleeves and trailing down the back. It had the structure and style I wanted and the back just blew me away – I knew it was the one! I’d seen my dress in Wedding Ideas and I used the feature to find ideas for my accessories to go with it to perfectly complete my bridal look.”

Lisa’s bridesmaids and mother gifted her her bridal jewellery, wearing freshwater pearl earrings and a bracelet from Vintage Styler. Shoes from Dune and floral sprigs tucked into her hair finished her feminine aisle style.

“Matt’s suit was from Next – I purchased it the summer before our wedding because we just loved the colour, gambling that it would then later match our colour scheme too! His tie came from Not on the High Street and was absolutely perfect. He looked amazing at the end of the aisle, so on trend and better than I could ever have imagined.”

Three adult attendants and three flower girls stepped down the aisle with Lisa. “The flower girl dresses from Monsoon were the first wedding items I bought! I loved the colours and worked around them to find bridesmaid dresses to fit.”

“We chose Ted Baker gowns that featured V-backs to echo my own gown.”

Love Moi did the bride’s makeup using Chanel, MAC and Bare Minerals products, with the bride’s hairdresser Amy Rasberry doing her hair. “It was so much more relaxing having it all done for me – it takes the stress out of the wedding morning, so if you can afford it, then definitely do it and include your bridesmaids too.”

Matthew and Lisa said their “I dos” in a civil ceremony, with the bride’s sister giving a beautiful reading and her father walking her down the aisle. “I don’t think I can choose one memory that was the best, there were too many! Seeing Matt standing at the end of the aisle and my 92-year-old grandmother making it to our ceremony have to be highlights though.”

While the newlyweds disappeared to have their couple’s portraits taken, guests were treated to a selection of canapés outside before returning indoors for the wedding breakfast. “We dined on chicken wrapped in Parma ham in a white wine sauce followed by chocolate brownie with cream. The chefs came out after the meal to meet us, shake our hands and ask how the food was – we thought it was a really lovely touch.”

The meal took place against a pastel backdrop featuring lots of lace and inspired by all things vintage.

“We hung paper pompoms both inside and outside of the venue and every time I saw a pretty sign I would buy it to dress the venue with.” Chair planters filled with flowers framed the rotunda outdoors and the couple embraced their creative sides, upcycling a door with hanging plates to become their table plan. A vintage table and chairs also became a photobooth complete with props and a pastel pink Polaroid camera.

This lucky couple has a brilliant baker in their family, so they turned to Aimee Longfoot to create their wedding cake. “We had a cake table with cookies in a lace design, cake pops in pastel colours, macarons, miniature cupcakes, jars of bonbons and miniature fondant fancies.

A three-tier cake took centre stage, styled with all the elements of a fondant fancy throughout – it was fantastic!

The wedding favours were our biggest project, seeing us collect, paint and cover 121 jam jars in floral prints, each with a heart hanging from it with the guests’ names on.

We thought they would make a lovely keepsake. We also gave everyone button shaped cookies in a bag tied with a pastel ribbon.”

The couple’s DJ of choice, Bill Downs, played guitar during their ceremony, sang for their first dance – ‘Little Things’ by One Direction – and then DJ’d for the rest of the evening.

Lisa and Matthew headed for a five-star Sensatori resort for their honeymoon. “It was amazing and so lovely to spend the time together just us. My sister looked after our daughter for the week we were gone, so we just chilled, enjoyed a pamper day at the spa and explored the local markets and shops. We also had my eternity ring made while we were there – they did such an amazing job!”

And while their day was the picture of perfection, Lisa and Matthew do have a few words of advice to future brides and grooms. “Make sure you practise tying your bow tie beforehand if you’ll be wearing one,” Matthew encourages. “It really stressed me out on the morning of our wedding!” And from Lisa?

“Don’t rush into purchasing things, especially at the beginning of the planning. We could have saved a lot by shopping around more, so take your time.”

When the day comes round, it really will fly by so quickly, so make the most of every moment wearing your dress and just enjoy it! If we could go back we would slow the day down – it went way too fast!”

VENUE Southwood Hall

DRESS Justin Alexander at Prima Donna

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Ted Baker and Monsoon

GROOM Next and Not on the High Street

ACCESSORIES Vintage Styler and Dune

HAIR Amy Rasberry

MAKEUP Love Moi

FLOWERS Melanie Everitt

ENTERTAINMENT Bill Downs