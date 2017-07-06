Exclusive Indoor/outdoor Wedding Venues: Swynford Manor

For couples looking for the most versatile and elegant indoor/outdoor wedding venue, Swynford Manor is a breathtakingly beautiful wedding venue in Cambridgeshire, like no other. Most importantly its striking style, luxurious furnishings and glamorous décor is exclusively yours on your wedding day! We share 5 reasons why this idyllic Cambridgeshire wedding venue is one you need to visit!

That unmistakable first impression

First of all, enter through the gates at Swynford Manor and instantly take in just how elegant this setting really is. The drive leads up to the striking black and white house, a bold and beautiful colour scheme, continued throughout the interiors. The spectacular chandelier and sparkling chequerboard floor of the entrance hall set a tone for the venue’s glamorous and spacious feel. You won’t be disappointed when you explore everything else that the manor house has to offer…

The breathtaking Garden Room

The stylish and light-filled Garden Room is the perfect spot for your wedding breakfast and evening reception. With windows all around and an impressive glass roof, the sunlight pours in while you and your guests wine and dine. While celebrations are continued well into the evening, let Swynford’s black and white dance-floor take centre stage! Because of the chic bar just a few steps away too, your friends and family will never be too far away from the action!

The idyllic outdoor ceremonies

In addition to the numerous indoor spaces, Summer brings a wonderful opportunity to exchange your vows outdoors at Swynford Manor. The stunning pergola stands proudly in the garden, stirring up feelings of the Mediterranean and especially when adorned with drapes and floral decorations. You can make a truly grand entrance to your outside ceremony too! Descend the steps from the exquisite Study and walk the picture-perfect garden path between your waiting guests.

The luxurious accommodation

After a day full of unforgettable celebrations, what could be better than unwinding in the most gorgeous accommodation? Swynford Manor boasts 13 opulent bedrooms, all finished to equal high standards. The interiors are completed with a sophisticated colour scheme, grand bed and a stunning copper bath aswell. As newly-weds you will wake up totally refreshed and relaxed, reminiscing non-distant memories over a hearty breakfast.

The unforgettable experience

Exquisite reception rooms, sophisticated décor, plush accommodation and breathtaking style make Swynford Manor as a result, an unforgettable venue. Finally, you can relax, safe in the knowledge that their excellent team will ensure the highest standards!

