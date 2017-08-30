Say hello to the brand new October issue of Wedding Ideas!
Inside this issue…
- We’ve got your back with the best new backless gowns!
- The ultimate guide to wedding speeches: How to find the right words…
FREE WITH THIS ISSUE: Your 30 page honeymoon guide! 101 Honeymoon Ideas for the happy couple, whatever your holiday style…
- PLUS 60 pages of our best brides yet!
WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE JULY ISSUE…
FEATURED WEDDINGS
Whimsical wild flowers
Colourful country house wedding
Vintage romance
Muted pastels at Bradbourne House
Rustic and refined
Fairytale Wiltshire wedding in navy blue
Classic in copper
Pastel prettiness in Staffordshire
Ibizan spirit
Bohemian party by the sea
Botanical beauty
Barn wedding with floral chandeliers
PLANNING
Scentsational bouquets
Flowers that smell as lovely as they look
Cake art
Edible masterpieces to wow your guests
An insider’s guide to weddings
Our Deputy Editor has the inside scoop!
Wedding Ideas guide to speeches
VENUES
25 ways to decorate your day!
Show-stopping styles for your venue
TRENDS
Fabulous fishtails
Fit and are gowns brides will love
The dress
Blow your groom away in this Berta gown
We’ve got your back!
Low back dresses that steal the show
Mediterranean lemon
Sunshine-inspired styling with laid-back vibes
Short and sweet
Bridesmaid dresses that are full of fun
Dresses to suit your venue
From beaches to barns to big country houses…
How I found the one
This bride travelled 5,000 miles for her dress!
Style in the country
Manor house glam meets the rustic outdoors
TRAVEL
Change of scenery
Twin-centre honeymoon ideas to steal
Winter wonderland
For a honeymoon on the slopes
When in Como
Luxury awaits in the Italian lakes
Minimoon in Mykonos
Glamorous Greek island getaway
Romance on the river
Relax with a minimoon in Norfolk