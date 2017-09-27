Our November issue has arrived!

Say hello to the brand new November issue of Wedding Ideas!
Inside this issue…
- ONLY £3.99!
- The sleekest and best-selling gowns of the season! 135 dresses by style…
- The Good Spa Guide unveils 39 of the top UK spa hotels for the perfect girls hen party and couples getaway.
- FREE INSIDE THIS ISSUE! The Little Book of Bridesmaids! Your guide to choosing, dressing and roles for your bridesmaids! (available in selected stores)
- Don’t miss your chance to WIN more luxury bridal prizes worth £1000s! Read on to find out how you can enter…
PICK UP YOUR COPY FOR JUST £3.99 AT
WH SMITH, TESCO, SAINSBURY’S, MARKS AND SPENCER, WAITROSE, ASDA AND MORRISONS AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT NEWSAGENTS NATIONWIDE
PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at
The Chelsea Magazine Company
WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE JULY ISSUE…
BRIDAL COMPETITIONS
Win bridal and bridesmaid shoes worth up to £350 with Ruby Shoo
Amazing prizes to be won worth £5,000 with the British Wedding Collective
Win welsh gold wedding rings Worth £800 with Clogau
Your chance to win a minimoon in Tuscany worth €2,500 with Castello di Casole
Win a foodie getaway in the UK worth £750 at Hampton Manor
FEATURED WEDDINGS
Secret garden
Vintage wedding outside in Colchester
Married in monochrome
This black tie wedding has bags of style
Island dreams
Magical wedding in Mykonos
Floral Fiesta
Bright and bohemian with a Spanish theme
Rooftop romance
Rustic city wedding in South Africa
Mint to be
Pretty pastels in Hertfordshire
PLANNING
Burst into bloom
Your DIY guide to flower arranging
Run away with me
A beautiful boho elopement in Cornwall
How to have a stress-free wedding
Tips that have helped 1,000 brides…
20 ultimate hen & stag ideas
These are the best ways to party
VENUES
Spa time!
We unveil Britain’s best UK spa venues
TRENDS
Best dresses of 2017
The sleekest, sexiest and most show-stopping gowns await…
Sheer heaven
You’ll love this barely there bridal trend
Something blue
Blue comes to bridal and transforms tradition
Rustic romance
Because every winter wedding needs burgundy
Perfect partners
The best bridesmaid dresses for your gown
The black edit
Halfpenny London takes bridal to the dark side
It’s all about tassels and fringing
For your dress, your shoes, your veil…
Fairytale elegance
Ballgowns, country houses and a whole lot of wow
TRAVEL
Romantic Asian honeymoons
Ready, jet, go for these paradise picks
Luxury for less
Five dream honeymoons you really can afford
The green heart of Italy
Uncover sweeping vineyards and endless romance in Umbria
Waves and wilderness
Chase adventure in the Azores
Love nests
Perfect places for your next UK romantic getaway