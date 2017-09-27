Our November issue has arrived!

Say hello to the brand new November issue of Wedding Ideas!

Inside this issue…

ONLY £3.99 !

!









The sleekest and best-selling gowns of the season! 135 dresses by style…











The Good Spa Guide unveils 39 of the top UK spa hotels for the perfect girls hen party and couples getaway.











FREE INSIDE THIS ISSUE! The Little Book of Bridesmaids! Your guide to choosing, dressing and roles for your bridesmaids! (available in selected stores)











Don’t miss your chance to WIN more luxury bridal prizes worth £1000s! Read on to find out how you can enter…

PICK UP YOUR COPY FOR JUST £3.99 AT

WH SMITH, TESCO, SAINSBURY’S, MARKS AND SPENCER, WAITROSE, ASDA AND MORRISONS AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT NEWSAGENTS NATIONWIDE

PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at

The Chelsea Magazine Company

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE JULY ISSUE…

BRIDAL COMPETITIONS

Win bridal and bridesmaid shoes worth up to £350 with Ruby Shoo Amazing prizes to be won worth £5,000 with the British Wedding Collective Win welsh gold wedding rings Worth £800 with Clogau Your chance to win a minimoon in Tuscany worth €2,500 with Castello di Casole Win a foodie getaway in the UK worth £750 at Hampton Manor



FEATURED WEDDINGS

Secret garden

Vintage wedding outside in Colchester Married in monochrome

This black tie wedding has bags of style Island dreams

Magical wedding in Mykonos Floral Fiesta

Bright and bohemian with a Spanish theme Rooftop romance

Rustic city wedding in South Africa Mint to be

Pretty pastels in Hertfordshire

PLANNING

Burst into bloom

Your DIY guide to flower arranging Run away with me

A beautiful boho elopement in Cornwall How to have a stress-free wedding

Tips that have helped 1,000 brides… 20 ultimate hen & stag ideas

These are the best ways to party

VENUES

Spa time!

We unveil Britain’s best UK spa venues

TRENDS

Best dresses of 2017

The sleekest, sexiest and most show-stopping gowns await… Sheer heaven

You’ll love this barely there bridal trend Something blue

Blue comes to bridal and transforms tradition Rustic romance

Because every winter wedding needs burgundy Perfect partners

The best bridesmaid dresses for your gown The black edit

Halfpenny London takes bridal to the dark side It’s all about tassels and fringing

For your dress, your shoes, your veil… Fairytale elegance

Ballgowns, country houses and a whole lot of wow