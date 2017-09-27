Say hello to the brand new November issue of Wedding Ideas!

cover 179

Inside this issue…

            • The sleekest and best-selling gowns of the season! 135 dresses by style…
            • The Good Spa Guide unveils 39 of the top UK spa hotels for the perfect girls hen party and couples getaway.
            • Don’t miss your chance to WIN more luxury bridal prizes worth £1000s! Read on to find out how you can enter…

FEATURED WEDDINGS

 

Secret garden
Vintage wedding outside in Colchester

Married in monochrome
This black tie wedding has bags of style

Island dreams
Magical wedding in Mykonos

Floral Fiesta
Bright and bohemian with a Spanish theme

Rooftop romance
Rustic city wedding in South Africa

Mint to be
Pretty pastels in Hertfordshire

PLANNING

Burst into bloom
Your DIY guide to flower arranging

Run away with me
A beautiful boho elopement in Cornwall

How to have a stress-free wedding
Tips that have helped 1,000 brides…

20 ultimate hen & stag ideas
These are the best ways to party

VENUES

Spa time!
We unveil Britain’s best UK spa venues

Our November issue has arrived!
Good Spa Guide to best UK Spa’s

TRENDS

Best dresses of 2017
The sleekest, sexiest and most show-stopping gowns await…

Sheer heaven
You’ll love this barely there bridal trend

Something blue
Blue comes to bridal and transforms tradition

Rustic romance
Because every winter wedding needs burgundy

Perfect partners
The best bridesmaid dresses for your gown

The black edit
Halfpenny London takes bridal to the dark side

It’s all about tassels and fringing
For your dress, your shoes, your veil…

Fairytale elegance
Ballgowns, country houses and a whole lot of wow

TRAVEL

Romantic Asian honeymoons
Ready, jet, go for these paradise picks

Luxury for less
Five dream honeymoons you really can afford

The green heart of Italy
Uncover sweeping vineyards and endless romance in Umbria

Waves and wilderness
Chase adventure in the Azores

Love nests
Perfect places for your next UK romantic getaway

