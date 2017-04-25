A step up from the blush dresses that took bridal by storm in 2016, New York Bridal Week 2017 introduces us to red wedding dresses – and they rock!

It may not be a colour for the faint hearted, but it is still totally feminine. This Jenny Packham design packs fun and flirtation in equal measure thanks to its feather-like tassle skirt and the bodice’s metallic red embellishment. Team it with ruby heels and you’ve got the perfect wedding dress to dance in!

Elegant, considered pleats add interest to the fishtail of this Ines di Santo design, with their lines subtly picking up the bold halter neck straps for balance. A true celebration of brides wearing red, the absence of any additional adornments allows the colour and cut to have the impact they deserve.

For a more whimsical take on red wedding dresses, take this Jenny Packham gown for inspiration. Featuring layer upon layer of red in varied fabrics and finishes, the more traditional A-line shape is given a modern twist with ruffles, spots, and a deep V-neckline. And then there’s the extravagant and luxurious front-tied red bow…

