The task of finding a wedding dress that is both fashion forward and suitably sleeved has often proved a difficult one… until New York Bridal Week 2017 began.

This year’s catwalks are filled with fashionable styles sporting sleeves. So for brides looking for a traditional ceremony and ultra chic style, bridal has never looked better. Here’s our edit of some of the prettiest ways to work them, straight from the runway.

Often synonymous with the more traditional when it comes to bridal, these designs by Justin Alexander are breaking the sleeve mould beautifully.

En vogue halter necks, not typically sleeved, are styled here with arm coverings that offer a flirtatious nod to their more formal counterparts. Whether it’s a wrap around rose or open shoulder illusion lace sleeves, Justin Alexander’s new take on sleeves is everything but traditional – and we love it!

Just as illusion panels are big news for dresses, the same barely there aesthetic is making waves when it comes to sleeves, too.

Teaming translucent fabrics with dainty lace, beading or appliqué details creates an ultra contemporary, ultra feminine take on the style. The gowns of Jenny Packham, Mira Zwillinger and Ines di Santo exhibit it beautifully…

Choosing a sleeved wedding dress needn’t mean compromising the design. Quite the contrary, in fact, as the best sleeves will be an extension of the gown itself, complementing your overall look with cohesive or continued fabric choices or detailing.

