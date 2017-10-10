Favourite Looks: New York Bridal Week Dresses 2017

From the 5th -10th October, 51 designers unveiled their latest bridal collections with dazzling runway shows, catwalks and presentations at New York’s biggest annual bridal event, to which anyone who is anyone in the industry attends. It’s safe to say the show did not disappoint with the likes of Pronovias, Ines Di Santo, Marchesa, Reem Acra, Temperley and Justin Alexander producing fabulous Fall gowns that captured our attention and whet our appetite for a new year of the next big bridal trends.

Rachel Southwood, Editor-In-Cheif, Wedding Ideas Magazine

“We are constantly amazed by the ability of bridal designers to re-invent the wheel. Every year they manage to come up with a new take on that iconic dress that would seemingly follow a few simple rules… Well, at this year’s New York Bridal Fashion Week, we saw embellishment like never before, but it wasn’t on the bodice, or through the skirt, but this time it’s the turn of the shoulders! Capped sleeves, short sleeves, embellished spaghetti straps. Illusion jackets, off-the-shoulder and full-on capes. The great big cover up has begun!”

2018 Atelier Pronovias Collection



Pronovias’ Catwalk showcased dresses that play with silhouettes and innovative patterns – from mermaid and evasé cuts, to designs of physical volume.



Justin Alexander

“Create two looks in one with this stunning silhouette by Justin Alexander. I love how the 3D cape flowers create such delicacy to contrast with the minimalism of the dress underneath!” Bethan Eccles, Editorial Designer

Reem Acra

” I couldn’t take my eyes off of the the shear layers and incredible embroidery of Reema Acra this year. The ‘golden girl’ look is stunning for the Fall for the bride who is a little more daring with colour. A shear bottom skirt allows bridal shoes a little more of the limelight too!” Becci Clubb, Deputy Editor

Ines Di Santo

This leading collection was all about the embellishment and the interaction of the arms with the dress itself. Cuff sleeves, off the shoulder relaxed necklines highlight sophistication on a modern princess gown. Overly detailed bodices boast crystal vines and dainty floral applique.