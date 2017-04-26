It’s no secret that we can’t resist New York Bridal Week – beautiful dresses, high fashion catwalks, the best in bridal in one iconic city… but these detailed dresses might just be topping our list!

From elegant beading to sparkles and lace appliqué, these detailed dresses are everything from decadent to dreamy. Made for the most magical of occasions, we just know you’ll love them. Maybe you’ll even get married in one of these designs yourself…

Hallmarks of a Jenny Packham dress are exquisite attention to detail and detailing. Her latest collection showcased at New York Bridal Week is no different. With sheer fabrics, flirty metallics and the most intricate of embroidered and appliquéd details that we just can’t get enough of, Jenny Packham has nailed it yet again.

If you’re not a bride who loves glitzy embellishments, there are still detailed dresses for you! Swap diamante-encrusted designs for those that play with the possibilities of lace. This Justin Alexander design uses lace to add weight and romance to the bodice, highlighting the V-neckline, before the detailing cascades effortlessly away into a light-as-a-feather, whimsical skirt.

Last, but by no means least, come the exquisite designs of Mira Zwillinger, who proves that fairytale dresses needn’t always feature a ballgown skirt. Instead, soft, floating and feminine skirts wowed on the Mira Zwillinger catwalk, featuring sensational sparkle detailing and breathtaking appliquéd motifs.

Mira Zwillinger also sets new style heights for halter necks with one of her latest designs, where a glitzy halter neck is reimagined in straight, statement lines, reminiscent of 1920’s glamour.