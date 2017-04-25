Would you be bold enough to walk down the aisle in black on your wedding day?

Red wasn’t the only colour to make a splash at New York Bridal Week this year. That’s right – black is back, and it’s offering an exciting contrast to the iconically white bridal scene.

But with a colour so strong, the prettiest way to wear it isn’t always by going for one colour all over, as you might with a subtler champagne or blush wedding dress. Instead, why not use the hue for a punchy injection into your accessories, whether that’s a bolero, belt or bag…

Justin Alexander nailed it on the runways at New York Bridal Week with his daring designs pictured below.

More traditional in shape, this sweetheart A-line ballgown is brought up to date with a bang by the subtly sparkling fabric and wrap-around black rose waist detailing.

A more modern shape, this slim fitting, spaghetti strap, V-neck dress is a celebration of simplicity with a perfect fit. An off-set black bow creates a statement belt, elegantly supported by the simple black choker necklace.

