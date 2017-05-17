From pastels to bold block colours, wedding colour trends seem to surpass the typical Pantone colours for particular seasons, with couples opting for their favourite colours to use on their wedding day! Inspired by customer requests and feedback from brides-to-be at recent wedding shows, Shropshire Petals have added another stunning 9 colours to their confetti cone collection!

Metallic tones are being seen all over the wedding industry at the moment, and as there are no natural metallic coloured flowers, opting for metallic confetti cones is the perfect choice to complement this wedding theme wouldn’t you say?!

Included in the new collection are silver, rose gold and gold confetti cones. Vibrant block colours are also very popular. Many couples selecting these statement colours are choosing a handful of details such as table runners, bridesmaids dresses and tableware, which are then toned down with pastel or nude shades. The new coral, raspberry and teal cones look wonderful with plain ivory or softer confetti mixes. To complete the new collection, Shropshire Petals have also added cream, chestnut red and Black confetti cones.

These exciting new confetti cones are available to order as a package, which includes 10 cones and a litre of confetti, as well as being available in the Shropshire Box package, the Bo-Peep basket package and on their own. Pick and mix your unique confetti mix using the Shropshire Petals online tool, where you can play with colours and create a mix to match or contrast your wedding theme and chosen cone colours. With more choice of cone colours and the large selection of petals, we challenge you not to find the perfect colours for your special day!

SHOP the new confetti cones NOW www.shropshirepetals.com