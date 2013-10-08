Multi award-winning online accessories boutique Glitzy Secrets has announced that two hero pieces from its new Twenties Heirloom Collection are being featured in the current series of Downton Abbey.

The Vintage Wreath tiara and Deco Extravagance tiara, as worn in series four by Lady Mary Crawley and new character Dame Nellie Melba (played by Dame Kiri Te Kanawa) respectively, along with 20 other pieces including headbands, earrings and hairpins, will be available to purchase online or from selected stockists from 10th January 2014.

Harking back to the glamorous, elegant and exciting bygone era of the iconic and roaring 1920s, the new collection presents a portfolio brimming with Gatsby glamour – perfect if you’re planning a vintage-style celebration.

Drawing on the eclectic Art Deco style that spanned the boom of the era, each piece is inspired by, embraces and celebrates the design approach that dominated the decade – from the style of the flapper girl to the fantasy world of Hollywood.

Embellished with Austrian crystals and pearls, beautifully bejewelled headpieces and hairbands come together with geometric Art Deco detail earrings and hairpins to create a stunning, versatile and affordable collection of pieces for any occasion.

Priced from £22 to £135, the Twenties Heirloom Collection will be available to purchase online at glitzysecrets.com or selected Glitzy Secrets’ stockists across the UK from 10th January. Don’t miss it!