The royal wedding between Prince William and Kate Middleton has been named the nation’s favourite celebrity wedding of the last two decades, according to a recent poll commissioned by specialist group travel agent, Red7!

Red7, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, confirmed that the royal couple’s 2011 nuptials had conquered the hearts of Brits, with survey respondents of all ages, genders and locations across the country citing it as their favourite celebrity union.

“With Pippa Middleton’s nuptials being touted as the society wedding of the year, and rumours swirling that Prince Harry may be popping the question soon, who knows what this top 10 will look like in another 20 years!”

Ian Lucas, Managing Director of Red7, commented: “Kate and Wills’ wedding was the perfect fairy-tale celebration, from start to finish, so I’m not surprised it has a special place in the nation’s hearts.

The youngest generation came out in favour of social media queen Kim Kardashian West and her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, with one in 10 voters picking the elaborate Italian wedding.

Amongst 25-34 year olds and 45-54 year olds, it was Goldenballs who took the trophy for second place with the Beckhams’ 1999 wedding being favourably remembered – despite David recently admitting he thought his wedding was ‘over the top’.

Thirtysomethings (35-44 year olds) bucked the trend for all things opulent and opted for the low-key, and ultimately ill-fated, marriage of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, while the survey’s oldest voters (55 years +) chose to keep things traditional, plumping for Andy Murray and Kim Sears’ classic celebration in 2015.

TOP 10 FAVOURITE Celebrity Weddings

2011 – Prince William and Kate Middleton (19%) 1999 – David Beckham and Victoria Adams (6%) 2014 – Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (5%) 2015 – Andy Murray and Kim Sears (4%) 2008 – Beyoncé and Jay Z (3%) 2014 – George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin (3%) 2014 – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (3%) 2000 – Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston (3%) 2005 – Peter Andre and Katie Price (2%) 2014 – Elton John and David Furnish (2%)

Brit couples fared well in the list with 50% of the top ten represented by homegrown couples, including a nod for Elton John and David Furnish, the list’s only same-sex entrants. Hollywood hunk Brad Pitt notably made the cut in the nation’s Top 10 twice – which indicates a great wedding day ahead for any future Mrs Pitt?!