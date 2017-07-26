The Official To-do List: Mother Of The Bride Jobs

She is one of the key people in your life, so it follows that the Mother of the bride should be a part of your wedding day planning too! Whether that is a small role or a more involved role, it is entirely up to the two of you! Traditionally the mother of the bride is the host of your wedding party and reception. Check out what other jobs are ideal to assign to your lovely mum…

Mother of the bride to-do list

Announcing the engagement to the press, locally and nationally Working with the bride and groom to draw up the guest list Ordering the stationery and chasing it up Sending out the invites and keeping an eye on acceptances and regrets Supplying the wedding gift details to anyone who asks for them Helping to organise the seating plan Help you to choose your wedding dress and the bridesmaids’ dresses Ordering the wedding cake Arranging table decorations Making sure all of the guests have got somewhere to stay that night Help you to get dressed and ready on the morning of the wedding Give the order of service sheets to the ushers Organising the buttonholes for key members of the wedding party, including the ushers, best man, bridegroom, and the two dads Look after the gifts during and after the wedding. This includes finding a safe place to store them during the day Collect the photo proofs from the photographer while you are away on your honeymoon!

Do….

Look after her – she is going to be working hard for you behind the scenes

Give her a bouquet at the reception, during the speeches

Encourage her to wear a complementary outfit to the colour scheme

Invite her to be involved with choosing or seeing you try on your wedding dress. (It’s one of the things mum’s look forward to!)

Encourage her to meet up with your fiancé’s mum so that they know each other before the day (and don’t wear clashing outfits)

Don’t…

Forget to thank her

Exclude her completely

Forget her on the day – she’ll be longing to be useful

Leave her to do everything. By tradition, she would be the last to leave the reception, but don’t ask her to stay until the last drink is sunk

On the look out for a yummy mummy outfit for the mother of the bride or groom?! We can help with the ultimate mother of the bride style guide!