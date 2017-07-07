The 6 Most Popular Bridesmaids Dress Colours.

As a the bride-to-be there’s no doubt you would have given your accent colours a great deal of thought and by extension the colour of your accessories, reception decor and of course,bridesmaids dresses. Whether it’s a colour theme for the whole wedding, inspiration of the season, or a reflection of your personality, In One Clothing have been able to highlight over 6 years of dressing happy bridesmaids in a range of over 30 signature colours, the most popular colours you chose!

Top 6 Bridesmaids Colours

1. Purple

2. Navy

3. Soft Grey

4. Dusky Pink

5. Teal

Top 6 Spring/Summer Shades

1. Sky Blue

2. Soft Lilac

3. Baby Pink

4. Ivory

5. Light Mint

6. Lemon

Top 6 Autumn/ Winter Shades

1. Purple

2. Navy

3. Dark Red

4. Royal Blue

5. Platinum

6. Slate

Autumn 2017 colour Prediction…

While the Fashionistas predicted yellows and greens to be on trend for 2017, Spring and Summer 2017 has seen one huge surprise – Red!! Despite this as far as the run up to Autumn/Winter Weddings are concerned, In One Clothing have seen a steady growth in popularity of their enchanting Forest Green shade and further predict the demand for jewelled natural tones into the next season!

Still unsure about which bridesmaid colours to pick?!

Why not get your leading ladies involved by organising a bridesmaid planning party using our sample dress and swatch card service?! Simply choose your selection of In One’s multiway dresses in any style, size and colour to be sent straight to you and tried on at home for a 28 day loan! Get together with your girls and our EASY online style guide and video tutorials will help you find the dress way that suits each and every one of your bridesmaids.

The 30 + colours are available in 3 lengths, can be worn 14 different ways and can be ordered in UK sizes 6-28. From £89 with free delivery.

Flower girl dresses are available in 2 lengths and 3 sizes; 4-6yrs, 7-9yrs and 10-12yrs. These can be worn 5 different ways.

VISIT In One Clothing to find out more!

For more information or to request your FREE sample contact:

Philip Morton philip@inoneclothing.com 07768182358