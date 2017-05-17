Denise & Nick

A luxurious London wedding featuring breath-taking floral instalments and not one but two Galia Lahav dresses!

PHOTOGRAPHY BY ANNA FOWLER, annafowler.com

How often is a first date also a family member’s 60th birthday celebration? Not often, but for this couple the bold move paid off. “Nick invited me and all of his friends and family were there. They were absolutely crazy and I was instantly sold!” Denise laughs. Nick popped the question while they were holidaying in Rome. “He’d booked us a table at the restaurant overlooking the Coliseum. It was wonderfully private and intimate because the restaurant wasn’t open to the public yet and a complete surprise.”

Denise discovered her stunning Galia Lahav ‘Crystal’ gown at Browns Bride in London.

“From the first moment of looking at dresses, I knew I had to have a gown by this designer. The details are the most beautiful I have ever seen, and are ultra figure flattering. The dress took my breath away and the boning gave me a perfect hourglass shape that was both sexy and classy. The split front offered a modern, young twist and was something I’d never seen before! I also bought a second dress from GALA by Galia Lahav which was more of a princess style but much lighter than my first dress.”

Limited edition Jimmy Choo heels with personalised bases, a second pair of Sophia Webster gold, winged back shoes for later and droplet earrings completed Denise’s elegant bridal look. Nick rather aptly opted for the ‘Mayfair’ suit by Reiss. “As soon as he tried it on we knew it was fate – my dress is named ‘Crystal’ which is also the name of the room we married in and his suit matched the name of the hotel!” A bow tie, also from Reiss, and Russell and Bromley shoes finished his style. “I absolutely love a man in a full suit and bow tie, so to see my husband so smart was such a lovely sight!” the bride gushes. Six bridesmaids attended Denise, stepping down the aisle in ASOS Red Carpet dresses. “I was keen not to have anything traditional,” the bride explains. “These ones appealed because the big bandeau at the front was Dior-inspired and so chic, plus the gorgeous nude pink was perfect for our spring wedding and the split at the front even matched mine!” This bride has glowing reviews for the team she chose to enhance her own bridal glow. “The incredible Snowden Hill styled my hair and Ruth Reynolds did my makeup. I booked her straight away – makeup is such a personal decision and her soft looks work perfectly for me.” This bride had her heart set on a Catholic church ceremony for a classic wedding, with the gothic church on Mayfair’s Farm Street her choice. Denise walked down the aisle accompanied by her cousin, but she couldn’t wait to see her father at the end, ready to give her away. “He couldn’t walk me himself, but my best memories of the day are seeing him there waiting at the end of the aisle with my husband!” A romantic dove release concluded the ceremony beautifully. Rather than choose a colour scheme, the couple were inspired by the very first thing they chose: pink and gold Baroque charger plates, sourced from Duchess and Butler. “I must admit I went detail crazy,” Denise laughs, “but the balloons, sourced from Bubblegum Balloons, with floral garlands hung between them and a curtain of flowers looked absolutely stunning! Andreas and his events team at the hotel were extremely helpful and coordinated the whole day.” The mirror table plan featured vinyl applied by Darling Signs, before florist, Ruth from All For Love London, stepped in to dress it with blooms – and this was only the beginning. “Ruth specialises in large instalments, so as well as supplying our peony bouquets, she provided our clusters of gold and rose gold vases and candles. A large floral feature also bedecked the bar and the stairs.” We Want Cake supplied an ivory four-tier wedding cake, again decorated with flowers by the florist, and guests also indulged with a pop-up patisserie in place of individual favours. Designed by Matthew Manlove, who also live painted their wedding, and built by Smoking Gun Events, the wedding cake baker then filled the patisserie with macaron towers, miniature biscuit wedding cakes and meringue kisses.

Two friends surprised the couple with a performance of John Legend’s ‘All of Me’ before Sensation Band and a DJ took over. “We chose Eva Cassidy’s ‘Songbird’ for our first dance – guests had sparklers while we danced which was so beautiful! Nick and I had practised a few nights before, with me in pyjamas and heels, as I’m really not a dancer!” the bride laughs.