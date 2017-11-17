Forest Fruit Florals, Foliage And Tropical Trends Style This Modern Autumn Wedding Day Shoot

Fairy tales & luscious forest fruits inspired this magical modern Autumn wedding shoot in the Northumberland countryside. Woodhill Hall share beautifully styled, versatile spaces – from The Orangery to giant on-site teepees, effortless Autumn/winter trends have never been so achievable with the help of Great British Bash!

The style variations and colours were repurposed throughout the day, rustic to glamorous and elegant to country. The versatility of individual spaces within the venue meant any wedding theme could be catered for and open up possibility to every style a couple may envision.

Deep regal berry, burgundy and hot pink stems created an abundance of foliage-heavy floral arrangements within the bright space of The Orangery at Woodhill. Blooms such as gorgeously ripe roses, peonies, pink daisies and edgy botanical Protea created the overly romantic statement, perfect for this time of year! Gold urns, candelabra tea light holders and foiled details enriched with glamour the Autumnal party palette. Contrasting neutral rustic style tables, chairs and log slice centrepieces retained the original subtlety of an inviting outdoor/indoors theme.

On-site residential teepees were filled with rustic charm, eclectic rugs, fur throws over leather sofas, and a fire pit for cosy evenings. The floral adornments continued above and surrounding with the addition of boxed greenery, indoor trees and cheese plants offer a pleasing tropical touch. To compliment the setting we also decorated with mercury glass candle holders, berry red linen, gold beaded charger plates and lots of Scandinavian wood-sy items.

Venue Woodhill Hall

Event Stylist Great British Bash

Photography Rebecca Reay Photography

Floral arrangements Floral Quarter

Hair + Makeup Lisa Jones

Dresses Accent Original Bridal

Wedding Cake Sticky Sponge