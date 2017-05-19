How does having two honeymoons sound? Pretty good? Yep, we thought so too. Let us introduce you to the wonderful phenomenon of the minimoon.

Typically taken soon after the wedding, increasing numbers of couples are opting to minimoon in the UK for a loved-up long weekend as newlyweds, before planning a show-stopping honeymoon for later on in the year. There are so many reasons for you to do the same!

A minimoon gives you the escape from the everyday you need after tying the knot, inviting you to enjoy the bliss of being newly married in your own little bubble. It also means the fun isn’t over after the wedding, because you’ve still got a once-in-a-lifetime honeymoon to look forward to in a few months time!

The extra time to save up after paying for the main wedding expenses could be the difference between booking your dream destination or just a lovely one. And planning your honeymoon adventures can even fill the gap that wedmin will inevitably leave in your schedules!

Now we’ve got you hooked on having the best of both – a UK minimoon and a honeymoon later on – it’s time to work out where you should go with our fun quiz! Where will you end up?

It’s a long weekend and you’ve got no plans, do you:

a) Soak in a hot bubble bath, filled with rose petals and lit by candles, before indulging in a home mani-pedi and face mask

b) It’s the perfect opportunity to cross that whiskey distillery visit off your bucket list…

c) Call all your friends and make plans to hit the town

d) Throw a picnic hamper and blankets in the car and head to the beach

When you wake up in the morning, top of your list is:

a) A refreshing sunrise yoga and meditation class

b) An indulgent breakfast of croissants in bed

c) A fresh latte with a double shot of espresso to go

d) Fresh air, get those windows open!

Your idea of the perfect date night involves:

a) You’ll pop into the salon for a blow dry and manicure before getting dressed up for a romantic dinner somewhere special

b) A trip to the best seafood restaurant in town

c) Cocktails in a classy downtown bar before dinner somewhere glam– any reason to put on a pair of heels!

d) Watching a David Attenborough program with a bottle of wined) You’ll pop out for a blow dry and manicure before getting dressed up for a romantic dinner somewhere special

How would you both spend a day off together?

a) A chilled out day together, with one or two plans but nothing too hectic

b) Lying in late before heading to the farmer’s market for some local produce to create a fantastic dinner for two

c) It’ll be an action-packed day of sightseeing, shopping or catching a new film at the cinema, before getting together with friends for dinner and heading out to see a live band

d) Visiting a local nature reserve or national park for a day of exploring, most likely armed with a picnic and followed by a hearty pub dinner

Mostly A – Blissful spa trip to Bath

There’s nothing you love better than a bit of R&R and indulgence, so embrace it. Book a minimoon to the beautiful and historic stone spa town of Bath and let the pampering commence! You’ll begin life totally relaxed, with as much indulgence on offer as you like.

Mostly B – Cuddle up on the Cornish coast

The charm of the Cornish coastline certainly merits the journey. Choose from the buzzing coastal towns of St Ives, Padstow or Fowey for the perfect balance of things to do, places to eat and stunning sea views.

Mostly C – Live the high life in London

You can’t resist the bright lights of the city, so it makes perfect sense to minimoon in the capital. Divide your time between shopping sprees, sightseeing and trips to the West End. There’ll be opportunity for cocktails and sophisticated dinners a plenty before you party as late as you like.

Mostly D – Hideaway in the Scottish Highlands

Your idea of the perfect getaway is to somewhere more remote, where the scenery does all the talking. Head north to the Scottish Highlands and you’ll be rewarded with exactly that. The drive will be a breeze with sweeping lochs, forests and mountains for your view, with plenty of characterful small Highland towns to stop off at en route.