Midlands Wedding Venues: Top 3 Up And Coming Locations To Love

The Midlands is home to some truly stunning locations to tie the knot. Being positioned in the centre of the country means that these stunning settings are in easy reach for everyone. With a timely explosion of incredible new wedding venues in the Midlands emerging right now, Country House Wedding Venues have shared three of the most up and coming properties that fit the functionality bill and tick the wow-factor box too!

Blackwell Grange

This beautiful barn wedding venue in Warwickshire combines a flawless contemporary style with stunning traditional buildings to create a characterful setting. A family-owned property that has been lovingly restored and repurposed, now includes a charming thatched barn for your ceremony too. It also has a unique purpose-built reception space and incredible gardens and lawns to enjoy with your guests. Blackwell Grange is brand new to the market and still has some key dates available for 2017.

Curradine Barns

If you’re looking for an idyllic country wedding venue that’s delightful inside and out, then Curradine Barns could be your secret escape. Say ‘I do’ in the enchanting, chapel-like Granary Barn, complete with exposed brick wall and oak beams for that authentic rustic feel. Alternatively, exchange vows al fresco underneath the Garden Gazebo among unrivalled picturesque surroundings. With a spacious bridal dressing room for you and bridesmaids to prepare in, a charming courtyard and luxurious accommodation for you and your guests awaits! You’ll find everything you need and more for the perfect wedding day.

Mythe Barn

Mythe Barn is quite simply the contemporary country escape bringing to life everything you could want on your dream day. Be at one with nature and pretty farmland in a private spot that boasts natural charm and beauty. You won’t find a more laid-back and inviting setting for a real rural family wedding. Oak Barn provides a breathtaking space for the ceremony itself, built in a stunning traditional style with plenty of modern touches and light. Remarkable gardens offer a wealth of unrivalled photo opportunities with your newly wed for a truly magical wedding album. Mythe Barn currently have an amazing offer on available dates in 2017, where you could save up to as much as £2,000 on your special day!

