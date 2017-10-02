Mia Mia Love Letters Bridal Collection 2018

Touches of lace, beautifully cut shapes, silks and beading introduce the effortless new bridal collection 2018 by Mia Mia Bridal. Fall head over heels for the old world elegance of ‘Bliss’ and immerse in the modern fairytale of Frances and Violet.

Fairytale

Vintage

Reminisce the romance and glamour of a bygone era with subtle silks, bell shaped petal-like ruffles and ultra feminine necklines. Some of the more vintage looks in the new 2018 collection are perfect for younger and older brides

Lace Bodice

The classic lace look is here to stay in 2018 since Pippa Middleton revealed her wedding gown earlier this year featuring a lace-laden bodice to the neck by Giles Deacon. The Mia Mia collection champions cascading lace bodices, overlays and intricate skirt hems…

Beading

Go all out on surface design too with bold beaded sleeves, scalloped lace and applique.

Which dress trend will you take on in 2018?