Leading Bridal Designers Make Their Predictions And We Share Our Best Meghan Markle Wedding Dress Hints

Finally, the much anticipated proposal announcement of Meghan and Harry has been made public, resulting in the biggest media frenzy since Will and Kate!

Actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry posed for photos following the announcement, beaming in front of the cameras. These photos also offered our first glimpse of the all-important ring – a beautiful diamond design.

With the wedding set for Spring 2018, there is little time to wait for answers to the already viral speculation over the bride-to-be’s wedding dress choice. How traditional will she go? What is Meghan Markle’s true style? Which designer will create the dress that will be seen by the world in just a few months time?!

What We Already Know About Meghan Markle

The couple’s impending wedding has not been the only wedding on Meghan’s mind this year…

In a 2016 Glamour Magazine interview, Meghan hinted at what she preferred in a wedding dress. Her bride-to-be Suits character, Rachel Zane is pictured in her on-screen Ballerina-style wedding dress. Meghan discussed that Rachel’s gown was perhaps not to her taste and that her style is ‘more relaxed’. When asked what she preferred, her words turned to ‘whimsical’ and ‘romantic’ dresses.

Delphine Manivet and Elie Saab were among the designers name-dropped as her favourites and possible contenders for her own gown. While choosing Rachel’s wedding gown with friend and Director of Kleinfeld Bridal in Toronto, Meghan described her vision of Rachel’s dress to give her character the ‘princess moment’ she’d always dreamed of. Perhaps we are to assume Meghan’s bridal look will be dreamy but not your typical fairytale – far more understated, less structured and totally unique in design.

Leading Bridal Names Design and Reveal Their Meghan Markle Wedding Dress Predictions…

Sassi Holford

Sassi Holford took to Instagram just hours after the announcement to post her illustrated prediction of Meghan’s choice of shape, fabric and finish. The result? A slender, full sleeve bateau neckline gown with a gently cascading skirt. An embellished finish featured particularly distinctively around the neckline and sleeves and again concentrated in clusters at the bottom of the skirt.

Kate Halfpenny

“I think Meghan has the world’s designers at her finger tips and I wait with bated breath to see who she chooses. It would be incredible to design her dress. I think she won’t go all lacy, I’m imagining something much more effortless and simple. Maybe some lace detailing on the veil. Silhouette wise I wouldn’t be surprised if she had an off the shoulder dress to frame her beautiful face and show off those gorgeous collarbones.”

Stephanie Allin

Leading UK dress designer, Stephanie Allin also graced our Instagram feed this morning with a stylish front and back illustration, depicting a plunging V-neckline, embellished gathered waistline and a modern overskirt in a nod to the anticipated modern take on a traditional fairytale-esque design.

Wedding Ideas Predict…

Bethan Eccles, Editorial Designer: “Grand and sophisticated yet stylish and modern! I predict Meghan will wear a gorgeous off-the-shoulder neckline to show off her luscious locks and gorgeous face.”

Lauren Fraser, Editorial Assistant: “I predict that Meghan’s wedding dress will epitomise her relationship with Prince Harry – while they enthusiastically embrace their future responsibilities and opportunities together as husband and wife, they both have had time to carve out strong senses of their own identities as individuals too.

That’s why a dress like ‘Natalya’ by Caroline Castigliano gets my vote, balancing a contemporary, fit and flare silhouette and V-neckline with a more traditional, dreamy lace bodice and full-length sleeves, marrying modern style with royal traditions.”

Your Predictions

In a current Instagram poll, 72% of you said YES to a dress with sleeves for the actress!

When we asked you VEIL or NO VEIL 87% of the vote said YES as part of a more traditional bridal look for the bride-to-be…