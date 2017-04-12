Going Greek

Planet Weddings

Established for over a decade, Planet Weddings is a specialist ABTA and IATA bonded tour operator. Their wedding selection in Greece includes Crete, Rhodes and Santorini, among many others. With new venues and destinations added yearly, choose from civil ceremonies right on the beach to pretty locations with views to the sea. A wedding in Greece can be as rustic or luxurious as your hearts’ desire. Marry here and an island-hopping honeymoon is equally easy, effortlessly organised through sister company Planet Holidays.

Say YES in Cyprus!

Perfect Weddings Abroad

Whether you say ‘’I do’’ or ‘’let’s do it all again’’ Louis Hotels has created a wonderful world of beautiful romantic and sunny beachfront resorts. Experience your dream Mediterranean wedding on the beautiful islands of Cyprus and Greece.

St. Elias Resort is situated in unspoilt surroundings overlooking Protaras bay in Cyprus and the Ayios Elias Chapel. A stunning Mediterranean backdrop and the quaint chapel of St Elias beautifully combine with our signature themes, menu options and attractive wedding packages, for your dream wedding come true – all supported by our team of wedding coordinators.

On the pristine beach of Kallithea in Rhodes, the Amada Colossos Resort will complete the first phase of its extensive renovation program by July 2017, creating the ultimate ultra all-inclusive luxury resort in Rhodes. An extraordinary variety of pools, leisure facilities and dining options are flanked by a 430m sandy beach to create a ‘larger than life’ holiday destination. Amada Colossos Resort is the perfect wedding venue for guests who are seeking tranquillity and relaxation whilst taking in all the natural beauty this spectacular location has to offer. This location has adults-only and family areas to suit everyone in your wedding party.

Wedding packages start from £999

