A marriage made in the MED!
Glittering waters, laid-back living and irresistible cuisine – there's more magic than you'll ever imagine to be found in the Mediterranean…
Going Greek
Planet Weddings
Established for over a decade, Planet Weddings is a specialist ABTA and IATA bonded tour operator. Their wedding selection in Greece includes Crete, Rhodes and Santorini, among many others. With new venues and destinations added yearly, choose from civil ceremonies right on the beach to pretty locations with views to the sea. A wedding in Greece can be as rustic or luxurious as your hearts’ desire. Marry here and an island-hopping honeymoon is equally easy, effortlessly organised through sister company Planet Holidays.
Say YES in Cyprus!
Perfect Weddings Abroad
Whether you say ‘’I do’’ or ‘’let’s do it all again’’ Louis Hotels has created a wonderful world of beautiful romantic and sunny beachfront resorts. Experience your dream Mediterranean wedding on the beautiful islands of Cyprus and Greece.
Celebrities’ best kept secret
Hotel Byblos
Built to win the heart of Brigitte Bardot, Hotel Byblos in St Tropez soon became a sought-after celebrity haunt. Mick Jagger himself honeymooned there, with David Guetta, Puff Daddy and Beyoncé more recent clientele. It’s a place where star- studded romance is woven into the fabric of the building, promising an experience both intimate and glamorous.
All aboard…
Exclusive Yacht Weddings
Do you dream of tying the knot abroad? Sun, Sand and Sea? Perfect memories…
Our award winning team of professionals will assist you all the way from landing at the airport to the end of your magical day!
New for 2017! Our beautiful historical village “LEMBA” has the most serene and idyllic ceremony venue which is now available and is included in our two top packages at no extra charge. We specialise in yacht, beach and valley weddings, blessings and renewal of vows in Cyprus, where the sun shines 340 days a year!
"Customers are our priority, Privacy is our pride and Luxury comes as standard"
We have four yachts based in Paphos and a further two in Protaras side of this beautiful island. Renowned for its 5* customer service and winner of 2015, 2016 and 2017 awards to prove it!
Our professional and devoted team will be with you from start to finish. We start from as little as €799 for our basic reception up to full inclusive packages with accommodation included so all you need is flight, dress, suit and rings.
Want to speak to someone? Prefer to know they speak English?
Chateaux Culture
La Torre del Visco
La Torre del Visco is a unique destination of simple luxury and gourmet pleasure. It has the grandeur of a medieval estate with the comfort and amenities of a modern boutique hotel set within pristine natural beauty. Here in the heart of the ancient kingdom of Aragon, life is lived at a deeply sedate pace in tune with the surrounding landscape.
The only Relais Chateaux hotel in the Spanish autonomous region of Aragon, this select group of only 540 independent hotels and Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide, shares a passion for authentic experiences inspired by local culture.
Uniquely free of light pollution and with invariably clear weather we enjoy near perfect conditions, all year round. At night take the opportunity to experience their Stargazing Terrace with a powerful telescope, over-sized sofa and dramatic fire pit – it’s the perfect place to relax in simple luxury or romance under a starry sky.
Our exclusive setting, gourmet restaurant, exquisite gardens, superb rooms and invariably fine weather have, over the years, made La Torre del Visco the perfect choice for distinctive weddings. Whether we host the ceremony in our grounds or the beautiful nearby chapel or simply organise your reception, we guarantee a memorable day tailored to the precise needs of our guests, from a bespoke locally devised elegant menu and fresh flowers to traditional musicians and singers.
Peaceful Provence
Domaine de Manville
Set in the Alpilles National Regional Park, Domaine de Manville is a haven of peace and calm – a true home from home in rural France, perfect for a Provençal wedding. Set in three farm buildings around an exquisite swimming pool, the 30 individually designed rooms and suites offer simple Provençal-style interiors that feel more like a luxurious private home than a hotel.
Turquoise Vistas
Mandarin & Mango Boutique Hotels
If you want four-poster luxury and your own private Jacuzzi amid ocean and mountain views that are equally breathtaking, then set your sights on Turkey. Peacefully situated on a rural hillside overlooking the turquoise coast, Mandarin & Mango Boutique Hotels offer a romantic, intimate venue, comprising just 16 sumptuous rooms and two villa-style suites with private pools, perfect for your wedding or honeymoon.