Honeymoon In Mauritius: Where To Go And What To Do

One of the most popular honeymoon destinations on the planet, Mauritius manages to give the feeling of seclusion, remoteness and privacy – all the while providing supreme levels of luxury, experience, culture and reputable cuisine to indulge all of your senses.

And when you want to explore, the island is a full of things to do and places to see that should be on your bucket list!

Destination2.co.uk find out what the island has in store for honeymooners willing to leave the luxury of their resort for a true Mauritian experience.

Tamarind Falls

Honeymooning in Mauritius can mean spa treatments and relaxing on the beach, but if you want a really fun activity in which to bond as a couple, a hike to the Tamarind Falls is strongly recommended. Go with a guide, and receive a rich and interesting history of the flora and fauna along the way. As you reach the top, the views of the falls and the surrounding landscape will create memories – and probably a lot of photos – that you will treasure forever.

Ganga Talao

The sacred lake of Ganga Talao is on the to-do list of many honeymooners – and for good reason. The area is deemed to be a deeply blessed and spiritual site, which is located inside a volcanic crater. Ganga Talao has a spiritual connection with the Ganges in India, and many Hindus see it as a cultural touchstone. The lake ensures a humbling, peaceful and spiritual experience.

Port Louis

The bustling city of Port Louis is like experiencing a kaleidoscope of countries in one day. With its Creole, Chinese, French and Indian influences, there are flashes of colour and culture around every corner. Head downtown and explore the ethnic quarters and wander around the colonial buildings. The markets are well worth taking a look at too – be sure to pick up some nick nacks for back home here.

Domaine de l’Étoile

What was once a sugar estate is now an eco-playground which plays host to one of the island’s best quad biking routes, as well as segways, mountain bikes and horse riding. Whatever activity you do end up doing, there will be a great Mauritian buffet thrown in. Enjoy journeying down the slopes of Bambous Mountains amid the ebony and cinnamon trees.

Île aux Aigrettes (Egret Island)

Off the south east of Mauritius, this island is a nature reserve and scientific research station – and also one of the last homes of the dodo. It is still home to many extremely rare or endangered species of plants and animals. Visitors can spot the Telfairs Skink, the coloured day gecko and the Aldabra giant tortoise. While this island only offers day tours to visitors, it’s well worth taking up the offer and seeing the hard work of the environmentalists here.

Dolphin Swimming and Whale Spotting

Venturing out by boat to see these incredible mammals in their natural habitat is one of the most rewarding things to do on honeymoon in Mauritius. Take the opportunity to swim with the dolphins in the sea in the morning, with breakfast provided before you embark on the boat. The boat will take you around the lagoon and a guide will be on board to help you spot the different marine species.