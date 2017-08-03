Harry Potter Wedding? Say I do At The Real Life Hogwarts!

Are you and your hubby a pair of movie buffs? Do you have a special film that you call your own? Would you love to have your very own Harry Potter wedding day and say ‘I do’ in the real life Hogwarts?! Then why not get married at any of the UK’s 7 most iconic on-set movie locations and bring the sparkle of the silver screen to your big day!

First of all, if you swooned over Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, 9quite probable) imagine getting married at the stately home in which he lived?! Known as Pemberley in the book, in real life it is the stunningly beautiful Chatsworth House in Derbyshire. Set in 1,000 acres of stunning parkland, wedding receptions are held in the beautiful Burlington Room and evening dancing with exclusive use of the Carriage House Room are also available!

It’s a beautiful setting offering wonderful photo opportunities and, of course, you’re marrying your own Mr Darcy! Chatsworth is licensed for civil weddings although you can also get married in the local church at Edensor.

We’re real fans of Downton Abbey and having a Lady Mary-style big day would be a real show-stopper. Filmed at historic Highclere Castle, this really is a venue that suits any size celebration. You can have a marquee in the gardens to seat 400 people, or host a smaller wedding breakfast in the Music Room for 40, or in the Library for up to 170 guests.

Located near Nottingham, this was the setting for the most recent Batman film The Dark Knight Rises. It’s licensed for civil partnerships and is a spectacular Grade I-listed Elizabethan mansion. Deer roam freely in the parkland creating a romantic and picturesque setting for your photography while inside there are a whole variety of options to personalise your big day.

We loved the costumes and the glamour of the ITV series Mr Selfridge. Relive this elegant era by holding your wedding at the Historic Dockyards in Chatham where much of the series was filmed. The Historic Dockyard extends to over 80 acres and is filled with several different venues to meet you and your guests’ needs. We have three historic ships, including one on which you can get married, an elegant Georgian House, beamed buildings – all with exciting architectural discoveries–and intriguing museum galleries for a magical and memorable day!

If to say you were a Harry Potter fan was an understatement and LOVED the on-screen locations, why not consider holding your wedding here at the home of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland?! Alnwick is an extremely pretty town and recently voted one of the best places to live in Britain. The Castle which doubled up as Hogwarts will provide all of the magic of the films and for definite you will recognise the areas outside where Quidditch was played! Harry Potter films apart, Alnwick Castle is an exquisite place to get married with plenty of picturesque spots for your wedding photos!

The star of countless TV shows including the recent hit Mad Men, channel your inner Don Draper and Joan and get married at this iconic railway terminal – both the ceremony and the wedding breakfast.

This would be the perfect location for a vintage-style wedding – think 1920s-inspired outfits and a beaded retro bridal look, for wedding dresses try Wendy Makin and Veromia. A location that is going to be talked about for years to come among the guests lucky enough to be invited. Prices on application.

Finally, Featured in the latest James Bond film Skyfall and in the Keira Knightley-starring The Duchess and Les Miserables, the Old Royal navy College is an an elegant location on the Thames to the east of London. Say ‘I do’ within this architectural treasure and your wedding photos will be sure to wow!