From figure-skimming fishtails to billowing ballgowns and sparkling slinky backs, Cordelia, the Maggie Sottero new collection, stuns with sensational designs.

Here, we share a few of our favourites for every shape and style. And while the dresses and details differ, there is one thing that each dress in the collection shares in common: the iconic, figure-hugging fit that makes Maggie Sottero enormously popular with brides worldwide. Which wedding dress will be your favourite?

 

Fit and flare

 

Alta
Aretha

 

Ballgowns

 

Verity
Kirby

 

Modern chic

 

Talin
Cora

 

Bohemian

 

Emily
Darcy

If laid-back and bohemian is more your bridal vibe, or if you’ll be marrying outdoors, in a converted barn or tipi, then these 11 relaxed wedding dresses will be perfect for you.

 

Statement backs

 

Payson
Sinclaire

When you stand at the top of the aisle and exchange vows, don’t forget that you’ll have your back to your guests. For more dress inspiration featuring breathtaking backs, check out these dresses that bring sexy backs!

 

Plunging necklines

 

Ida
Maren

 

Fairytale flair

 

Cambrie
Berkley

If you’re loving this princess dress style, then you’ll fall head over heels for the fairytale dresses pictured here.

 

Which designs from the Maggie Sottero new collection stand out to you?

