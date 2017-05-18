From figure-skimming fishtails to billowing ballgowns and sparkling slinky backs, Cordelia, the Maggie Sottero new collection, stuns with sensational designs.

Here, we share a few of our favourites for every shape and style. And while the dresses and details differ, there is one thing that each dress in the collection shares in common: the iconic, figure-hugging fit that makes Maggie Sottero enormously popular with brides worldwide. Which wedding dress will be your favourite?

Fit and flare

Ballgowns

Modern chic

Bohemian

If laid-back and bohemian is more your bridal vibe, or if you'll be marrying outdoors, in a converted barn or tipi, then these 11 relaxed wedding dresses will be perfect for you.

Statement backs

When you stand at the top of the aisle and exchange vows, don't forget that you'll have your back to your guests.

Plunging necklines

Fairytale flair

If you're loving this princess dress style, then you'll fall head over heels for the fairytale dresses pictured here.