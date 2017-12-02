Ellis & Connor

Champagne, greys and greenery style this luxe winter wedding on New Year’s Eve

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Colin Nicholls Photography,

colinnichollsphotography.com

Teenage sweethearts Ellis and Connor fell for each other at just 17. Six years later, Connor chose Christmas day to ask Ellis to be his wife. “I was opening a Mulberry clutch bag and inside was a small jewellery box. I turned to look at Connor and he was on one knee, asking me to marry him. It was an amazing moment!”

The bride visited Ashton Rose Bridal Centre in search of her big day dress and left with a Justin Alexander design. “It was a gorgeous mermaid shape with a keyhole back and a large train.

“I had delicate tulle sleeves, cuffed with lace, attached to the original gown to create the exact look I wanted.”

Like many brides, Ellis opted to keep her accessories understated to let her dramatic gown take centre stage. “I purchased ivory satin Ted Baker heels, a cathedral-length veil and tear drop diamond earrings to add the finishing touches.”

The groom took the traditional route, choosing Spirit of Bannockburn tartan trousers, a black jacket and a handmade tartan bowtie to match. The outfit was hired from Bill Child Formal Wear, Hereford. “He looked so handsome and a true gentleman. I loved the tartan against the smartly cut black jacket.”

Forming quite possibly one of the largest bridal parties Wedding Ideas has ever featured, Ellis asked 14 of her best girls to be her bridesmaids, with her daughter and niece adopting the role of flower girls and a further three pageboys joining the group, too. “Having so many ladies to please, ivory multi-way dresses were the way forward to find something to suit everyone.”

“I chose 14 bridesmaids, two flower girls and three pageboys to join me for the big day!”

A civil ceremony at Whitney Court saw Connor and Ellis become husband and wife. “I absolutely adored this part of the day!” Ellis gushes. “We had James Williams, a live singer, for the entirety of the ceremony. At one point, we stood up with our guests and sang ‘It Must Be Love’ by Madness together – our guests loved it! Both of our sisters also gave personal readings, which were very sentimental.”

Following the ceremony came the food, starting with canapés at the drinks reception. “We skipped straight to the main course next, tucking into a trio of beef fillet, duck breast and rack of lamb with dauphinoise potatoes and red wine jus. Dessert was salted caramel cheesecake with honeycomb and cream, with cheese and biscuits served afterwards, too.”

Knowing that they didn’t want to impose a rigid theme, the couple took inspiration for their reception décor from the Great Gatsby era with a relaxed twist. “We chose pink, gold, grey and champagne for our luxe winter wedding colour scheme. The company I co-own with my mother, Couture Events, provided all of the décor.”

“Needless to say as wedding stylists, we were both very excited by the prospect of dressing my own luxe winter wedding!”

Colour co-ordinated chiffon fabrics decorated the chair backs in a lattice pattern, while the tables were topped with grey linens, gold sequin table runners and grand gold candelabra. “We left our top table bare to showcase its aged wooden finish, styling it with tied rag ribbons along the front in grey, nude, ivory, lace and champagne chiffon, with a greenery garland running across the top.”

Individual place settings also received glamorous treatment, boasting glass beaded charger plates, grey linen serviettes and sprigs of greenery.

“We dressed every fireplace and staircase with greenery, wine bottle candlesticks and tea light lanterns, and suspended hoops of greenery from the ceiling.”

Couture Events also dressed a separate gentleman’s room to enhance their formal but fun vibe. “We placed large whiskey bottles of foliage and feathers around the room, framed quotes about whiskey and cigars, and added old clocks, crates and cigar boxes to style the space.”

While leafy details set the scene for the luxe winter wedding décor, flowers did feature in the bride’s bouquet and on the cake. “Jo from Issy and Bella created my bouquet using avalanche roses, ranunculus and grey berries.”

Donna from Mrs Mo’s created the five-tier cake. “It was gold all over and finished with flowers and foliage by our florist. Inside, fruit, chocolate orange and salted caramel tiers tempted guests, with two dummy tiers adding the height I wanted. It was the most stunning cake I’ve ever seen.”

As the evening party began, the couple shared their first dance to James Arthur’s ‘Say You Won’t Let Go’.

A DJ then took over, beginning with 1920’s-inspired song choices before switching into current hits later on.

“We jetted off for a ten-day honeymoon divided between Dubai and Mauritius after the wedding.” From water sports and yachting to shopping and savouring sumptuous dinners, it was an utterly indulgent start to married life.”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Whitney Court, Hereford

DRESS Justin Alexander at Ashton Rose Bridal Centre

BRIDESMAID DRESSES For similar, try In One Clothing

GROOM Bill Child Formal Wear, Hereford

FLOWERS Issy and Bella

CAKE Mrs Mo’s

DÉCOR Couture Events

HONEYMOON All Seasons Travel