Love Island Jessica Shears & Dom Lever are ENGAGED!

Love Island Jessica Shears & Dominic Lever who met on the ITV 2 show just 3 months ago, have officially announced their engagement and say they hope to ‘tie the knot abroad’!

Jessica 24 and her fiance Dom, 26, have released an exclusive interview and engagement shoot with OK! Magazine just days after moving in together…

The loved-up couple went on to share details of where they might marry and even talk of post-wedding and how many children the couple had discussed having while in the Love Island House in Majorca earlier this year. Dom went on to say the Love Island House may be even be a contender for their wedding!

How about THESE Love Island proposals?!