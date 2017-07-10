We’ve seen the photos and we have heard it all! Yes, Jess Shears left the ITV2 studios on Sunday sporting a brilliant bit of bling on her ring finger! Does this mean that Dom Lever has already proposed to her, just days after he was dumped from the villa?

And what does the future hold for the other couples on the nation’s most talked about show?

Words: Rachel Southwood

Amber and Kem

The most tempestuous of relationships, but also one of the strongest, we can see a future for this couple, even if it’s a fake one – a showmance… Kem has already planted phones around the villa and garden with different messages on them, decorated the area with flowers and sent her on a treasure hunt to discover his love for her. We love Kem’s banter and Amber certainly looks the part. It has also been revealed that they are the couple who have been more, ahem, amorous than any other.

Camilla and Jamie

If she ever lets her guard down, this one might have legs. The couple have already bonded over their mutual love of travelling and reading. Camilla certainly has the support of her fellow villa mates, who clapped and cheered as they coupled up. Jamie obviously isn’t put off by her tatty lashes… We’re predicting a society wedding a la Pippa Middleton but fear Camilla will mull it over for so long that Jamie will lose interest.

Gabby and Marcel

This one seems like the real deal! We love that they got past the tongue tennis Marcel played with new girl Shannen in Casa Amor, and that he managed to reassure her that she was truly beautiful when she suffered from a bout of low self-esteem. He stood by his girl, and has quickly become the favourite male in the house. She seems grounded and genuine. We’d love to see Blazing Squad reunited at the wedding!

Montana and Alex

Our concern for this couple is that he’s not being totally genuine, and might be easily led astray on the outside. Marriage material they may not be, but for now, we’re thinking ‘cute’. We can see a super-stylish wedding, with her looking super sophisticated in a designer dress and him, dashing in a perfectly tailored suit. When you read this, Montana – we’re happy to help!

Chris and Olivia

Even with their five-week blip, we think that this couple have a real chance of survival outside of those villa walls. They look the part, and seem to argue (but also love) just like a real-life couple, which makes us think it might be the real deal. Olivia would be a princessy bride, sporting a load of bling, while Chris would arrive on his farm’s tractor, obviously… (If you want to see a couple who actually did choose a tractor for their wedding car, click here!).

Tyla and Theo

No, just no. Although we do find Theo VERY funny.

As for Jess and Dom, they’d best be quick before the next housemates to leave the villa make them yesterday’s news. Now that would be a shotgun wedding…