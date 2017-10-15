7 Tips To Lose Seven Pounds In Seven Days

Eat little and often

When dieting, people often think they should starve themselves resulting in constant hunger and resentment of the regime they are following. Instead, you should eat regularly (every 2-3 hours) lowering portion sizes. Eating is actually the best way to assist with weight loss!

Stay hydrated

Drink lots of water and stay hydrated as this will keep you feeling fuller for longer and you will also benefit from clearing out toxins leaving you with fresh unblemished skin.

Keep busy

Hunger is often confused with boredom… You go without food for two hours and dwell on how much you miss it. Stop! You are bored not hungry. Keep busy and stay focused, also ensure you stick to it and don’t give up.

Up your daily steps…

or add an extra distance to your exercise – Upping your steps by as little as 200 steps a day can help you burn the pounds off without going to the gym. If you’re a keen jogger, push yourself and go that extra distance. Keep out of your comfort zone!

Eat fresh produce

There’s no excuse not to with supermarket shelves stacked with lots of fresh ingredients and pre-made fresh on the go snacks. My favourite treat is apple slices dunked in organic peanut butter! Remember, snacks like this must be consumed in moderation.

Replace dense carbs for seeds and alternatives

Eat sweet potatoes and quinoa. They are so simple to make and you still feel full without getting a carb overload.

Remove sugar and excess caffeine

Adding sugar to drinks, cereals and meals is a no go! Most of these already have such a high sugar content that they really doesn’t require any extra. So, get out of bad habits and ditch the sugar!

