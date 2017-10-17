London’s No 1 Prestigious Wedding Venue…

In the heart of London there are few venues as prestigious as One Whitehall Place adjacent to The Royal Horseguards. With its high ceilings, grand marble staircase, glittering chandeliers and spectacular views over the Thames and London Eye.

One Whitehall Place is an elegant Victorian Wedding Venue and one of London’s most prestigious event venues, offering 4 unique spaces that are licensed for civil ceremonies and 8 suites in total. Beautifully positioned on the Victoria Embankment this iconic building boasts stunning views over the River Thames and the vibrant city surrounding.



With high ornate sculptured ceilings and doormen in top hats, tie the knot in the former billiards room and hold a sophisticated drinks reception in Churchill’s Bar! The star of the show and most popular spectacular space is our Gladstone Library; with tiled pillars, fireplaces and 30,000 replica books lining the shelves to look as it once did all those years ago…

One Whitehall Place also offer luxury accommodation right on the doorstep. Adjoining One Whitehall Place, The Royal Horseguards Hotel is a superb award winning 5-star Hotel. Offering the highest standards of comfort, luxury and service, your guests are welcome to retreat here when the celebrations finally come to an end!

The Meston Suite

The Meston Suite overlooks some of Whitehall’s finest architecture. Angelic white walls and magnificent floor to ceiling windows, the Meston Suite is flooded with natural daylight and has a real sense of occasion. Being a bright jewel of a room it is the perfect space for more intimate civil ceremonies.

The Gladstone Library – Event Space

The Gladstone Library has been lovingly restored to its former Victorian splendour. With 30,000 perfect replica books lining the shelves, it’s as the great Prime Minister would have remembered it.

The Reading and writing room

Adjoining the Gladstone Library, this breathtaking room is our most popular wedding venue. Like all the grand suites at One Whitehall Place, the Reading & Writing Room boasts its original regal features with space for up to 250 guests. This room is offered to all couples who book the Gladstone Library, as it makes an ideal setting for drinks before your wedding breakfast.

The Whitehall Suite

The Whitehall Suite is the ultimate wedding venue in Central London. Used by the National Liberal Club as its Billiards Room, the Whitehall Suite is as grand as it looks. Its high ceilings, chandeliers and period features are complemented by huge amounts of natural light. In summer, you can adjourn to the outdoor Terrace, while in the winter months, the Cellar is ideal for pre-dinner drinks.

Perfect for a big society wedding or any occasion that demands a sense of scale and theatre. The Whitehall Suite can accommodate up to 250 for wedding ceremonies and 160 for wedding a breakfast.

The River Room

Originally the National Liberal Club’s Ladies’ Lounge, the River Room is one of our most favoured Whitehall wedding reception venues. It’s authentic Victorian features make this room perfect for intimate ceremonies and celebrations. The River Room can accommodate between 30 and 70 guests with those stunning views from day to night.

One Whitehall Place have a selection of 4 wedding packages to choose from; alternatively they are happy to provide you with a bespoke proposal, including the option of bringing in your own caterers. Their dedicated events team will help you plan everything down to the last detail and be there on the day to make sure your special days runs to perfection.

