If you’re a bride who craves a more bohemian look that’s still ultra romantic, then you can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The new Birds of Paradise collection from Limor Rosen is the answer to all your prayers. Seamlessly matching laid-back looks with just the right touch of glamorous detailing and romantic elements, the new collection offers bohemian brides the chance to look dreamy, relaxed and still every bit the stunning bride.

 

If you're a bohemian bride, you're going to LOVE the 2017 Birds of Paradise Limor Rosen wedding dress collection! Dreamy, relaxed, stunning...
‘Rosemary’, Limor Rosen wedding dress separates with a puddle train.

 

‘Kylie’ Limor Rosen wedding dress with lace sleeves and a low back.

 

‘Iris’ Limor Rosen off-the-shoulder wedding dress.

 

Are you unsure of how to style your hair to enhance your boho wedding dress? Check out this bohemian styled shoot, which nails the laid-back look for both your hair and your dress.

 

‘Galla’ Limor Rosen dress with a stylish halterneck, fitted silhouette and romantic scalloped detailing.

 

‘Aria’ Limor Rosen bridal dress with romantic, ethereal fabric and lace detailing and a pretty deep V-back.

 

The ‘Eve’ dress from the latest Limor Rosen bridal collection, with a plunging neckline, dreamy skirt and figure-hugging shape.

 

Want your wedding reception to have as much bohemian style as your bridal look? Be inspired by this boho woodland styled shoot and then create this bohemian tipi reception look!

 

The ‘Delphine’ dress from the Limor Rosen bridal 2017 collection is a little more traditional, with a simple flowing skirt, delicately beaded bodice, deep V neckline and dainty capped sleeves.

 

The ‘Holly’ wedding dress from the Limor Rosen ‘Birds of Paradise’ collection is stylish, elegant and graceful. Bohemian brides will love the pretty lace, spaghetti straps and a plunging V-back.

 

For a dress that’s super easy to dance in, you’ll love the ‘Kylie’ Limor Rosen short bridal gown.

 

Find more dresses to dance in in our ultra-pretty wedding dress round-up. It’s your lucky day! Click here for 10 more 2017 bohemian wedding dresses to inspire you!

 

Which Limor Rosen wedding dress would you choose?

