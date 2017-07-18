If you’re a bride who craves a more bohemian look that’s still ultra romantic, then you can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

The new Birds of Paradise collection from Limor Rosen is the answer to all your prayers. Seamlessly matching laid-back looks with just the right touch of glamorous detailing and romantic elements, the new collection offers bohemian brides the chance to look dreamy, relaxed and still every bit the stunning bride.

