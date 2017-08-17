Beautiful Mauve & Lilac Bridesmaids Dresses

If you thought finding Lilac bridesmaids dresses would be easy enough, the shear number of shades that are classed as Mauve or Lilac will suggest otherwise. Pink tones, pastel tones, burgundy tones, purple tones – whatever your shade there’s a style to suit all of your girls! All of your bridesmaids different shapes and sizes? Why not decide on your favourite shade and opt for multiway dresses? That way each of them can style their dress to complement their shape with a little help from our bridesmaids style guide! Read on to view our most favourite mauve and lilac looks for your maids…