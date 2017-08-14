Is This The Most Lavish Honeymoon Suite In The UK?!

Head to The Gore hotel for grand glamour, unrivalled luxury, opulent interiors and a honeymoon suite fit for royalty!

BY WERSHA BHARADWA

The Location

Surprisingly few hotels are able to capture London’s timelessness as brilliantly as The Gore. You’ll fall in love with the elegant 50 bedroomed property the moment you hit the tree-lined street and walk up a set of polished marble steps. Inside, if it feels like you’ve stepped into a preserved time capsule (the plush sweeping staircase and many portraits of important ladies including Queen Victoria give it away). If walls could speak, they’d tell you how the house was a once upon-a-time the hip hangout for Victorian scenester’s including Charles Dickens and Hans Christian Anderson. Nowadays, the hotel’s three-minute walk from the Royal Albert Hall, means brides and groom can breakfast alongside touring performing artists and those picking up BAFTAs.

Suite Dreams

You’re greeted with champagne and large, fluffy homemade macaroons – a sure-fired winner for kicking off a romantic weekend. The Miss Ada Suite, has a large dark wood Victorian four-poster bed adorned with high pillows and brocades. A flat-screen free view TV, antique wardrobe and dresser, soft beige-gold carpet and gilt mirrors also take pride of place. It’s gothic yet romantic – And that’s not the only regal touch. A splendid marble bathtub and a powerful industrial looking rain shower keep company with a high-backed, antique oak throne toilet. Gorgeous and dainty Penhaligon’s beauty products in the bathroom make irresistible take-home presents. If you have the budget, book the stained-glass windowed Tudor Suite where The Rolling Stones once stayed. Judy Garland, who was also a guest, has a suite named after and which houses a double sink and oil paintings.

Eat & Drink

After quirky cocktails at the bar, head to the eclectic Bistro190, which features a large Murano chandelier and delicious menus where spring lamb with aubergine puree and monkfish with mussels are cooked to perfection and vie for centre-stage. A special shout out goes to the rhubarb and sorrel sorbets – you’ll be massively blown away! Breakfast is all about refined, quality dining with individual dessert-like cups filled with fresh fruit, porridge made to order and fresh baked cakes on the continental buffet.

To do

Francesca and EJ from the guest services make a welcoming, helpful and knowledgeable team, sheltering guests with umbrellas, providing maps and assisting with dinner reservations and extra plump pillows. It’s the perfect place to stay in London: The Natural History Museum and V&A are a five minute walk away, as is The Royal Albert Hall, Kensington Palace and Hyde Park. South Kensington tube station is an eight minute stroll, and from there you can head to Westminster for The London Eye and of course, Houses of Parliament, Westminster Abbey and Big Ben. The library is filled with antique books and papers and is a great place for after dinner drinks or the famed Pink Floyd Afternoon Tea. If not to stay for the luxury, go just to look at the iconic portrait of The Rolling Stones!

Can you marry here?

The hotel is licensed for civil ceremonies and can host intimate receptions for up to 57 guests (sit down wedding breakfasts) and 150 guests at a cocktail reception. The library is a beautiful setting for up to 24 guests.

The Gore Hotel, London www.gorehotel.com

190 Queen’s Gate, London SW7 5EX , 020 7584 6601