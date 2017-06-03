Laura & Fraser

Fire dancing and crackling roasts for this homespun outdoor Sussex ceremony!

PHOTOGRAPHY BY JONATHON, INDIEGO PHOTOGRAPHY,

Whether they take place in public or private, proposals tend to be pretty big moments, but for Laura and Fraser things were a little less obvious. “We were lying on the bed in our Cuban hotel room and Fraser just asked me, “will you marry me?”. I asked him whether he meant would I marry him in the future or whether he was actually asking me right then. After repeating the question twice more and finally getting down on one knee, I realised he was in fact actually asking me to be his wife! He then made a joke out of asking me in all kinds of random, beautiful places while we were still on holiday.”

Laura chose a Debut gown from Debenhams to create the Grecian look she had set her heart upon. “I didn’t want anything big or uncomfortable, preferring something more sleek with a flowing fabric instead. This one was perfect because it was comfortable, beautiful and I knew I could get it as muddy as I liked at our field wedding!” The dress featured satin fabric with chiffon straps and waterfall details in the centre of the front and back. The boned bodice with beaded and sequin embellishments added just the right ash of sparkle.

Fitting their field venue, the bride opted for two pairs of shoes – a pretty pair from Next as well as a stylish pair of Hunter wellington boots.

A necklace purchased from Hot Diamonds, crystal floral clips and a bangle completed her look.

Fraser turned to several stores to source his suit, teaming Topman trousers with a Jaeger shirt and Hunt and Holditch braces. “He looked gorgeous, but the biggest thing I noticed was how happy he looked – he was glowing! I’m so glad we had a private moment together before coming out in front of all of our guests.”

The bride’s sister, best friend and Fraser’s daughter attended Laura as her three bridesmaids, each wearing short bridesmaid dresses in lemon. “I picked them because I loved the colour and shape and I wanted them to feel comfortable while still having a style

that complemented my dress.” Three pageboys – Laura’s son, Fraser’s son and their nephew – also joined the bridal party, wearing white shorts with yellow braces.

“We held our wedding ceremony at The Party Field, Lewes, in the heart of the Sussex Downs.”

“We wanted an outdoor venue with great views that would be a blank canvas for us and our special humanist ceremony.”

Guests were seated on straw bales bedecked with colourful ashes of fabric as the couple walked down the aisle together and made their promises to each other. Fraser cut down each promise in turn from where they hung on the ceremony arch, and our little boys went to collect our rings which were tied in nearby trees.”

As the ceremony drew to a close, the couple’s guests formed an arch for Laura and Fraser to exit through, showering them in flurries of colourful confetti as they went.

“Although we had a marquee and tables, we had no table plan for our hog roast buffet, supplied by Bap Crackle Hog. We chose to use benches and bales around the fire so that people could casually help themselves to food, relax and move about as they liked.”

Laura and Fraser also skipped the speeches, feeling that the formality didn’t suit their field wedding.

To introduce a bit of bohemian air, Laura made her own bunting, sourcing the material online. “I can’t even sew, but I bought fabric glue to stick the pieces together with instead – it was so effective!” The Hanging Lantern Company provided the paper lanterns that were suspended from the ceiling of the marquee and Dub Bar meant that drinks were served from a quirky VW Campervan! Centrepieces made from vases, sliced oranges and sun flowers added extra brightness to the tables. Truffles Bakery created the chocolate cupcake tower, which was prettily decorated in pink, blue, yellow and green with little butterflies on top.

“We hired a bouncy castle from Cookes Castles which was one of the best things we spent our money on, it kept the kids entertained all day! We also hired fire dancers from Circus Brighton for an evening performance after seeing similar on holiday in Thailand; they let us choose the music and choreographed their dance to fit.

“Instead of choosing a first dance song we decided to perform a duet and sing to our guests!”

Although we’re not really singers, we thought it would be fun and we really enjoyed it.”

Two weeks in Costa Rica concluded Laura and Fraser’s celebrations, where they hiked through rainforest, bathed in volcanic springs and visited waterfalls, islands and beaches. “The wildlife was amazing, there were so many colourful birds like toucans and hummingbirds – it was an incredible place.”

VENUE The Party Field, Lewes, East Sussex

DRESS Debenhams

GROOM Topman, Jaeger, Hunt and Holditch

SHOES Hunter and Next

DÉCOR The Hanging Lantern Company

HOG ROAST Bap Crackle Hog

BAR Dub Bar

CUPCAKES Truffles Bakery

ENTERTAINMENT Cookes Castles and Circus Brighton