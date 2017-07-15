Late Availability Wedding Venues: The Do’s & Don’t’s Of Wedding Planning.

For any newly engaged bride to be, organising a wedding can be the ultimate stress test. Taking advantage of a ‘late availability offer’ at a wedding venue doesn’t need to be frowned upon, in fact it can be a great way to bag a bargain for some of most STUNNING venues and locations that aren’t compromised on quality or inclusions in any way. Having a portfolio of wedding venues, James’ Places frequently has late availability offers aptly named ‘Marry Me Now’ packages. Perfect for brides and grooms who don’t find it a great sacrifice to be flexible with a date and potentially save ALOT of pretty pennies!

We have compiled a list of Do’s and Don’t’s when considering all of the above…

Do’s and Don’t’s when booking late availability.

Do be flexible with your dates

When a venue has late availability, it tends to be on the less popular midweek or Sunday days. Your wedding will still be as beautiful on a Tuesday or a Wednesday, at a fraction of the cost!

Do check your registrar is available

Once you have found your dream wedding venue with a date you are happy with, before you sign on the dotted line, double check your registrar is free.

Do put the functional before the fabulous

Make sure with your chosen venue it has all the functionalities you need. Are there enough bedrooms? Can it fit all your guests? Are the menus right for you? These are the key points you want to factor in before you bring out the Pinterest inspo boards. Do use the experience of your Wedding Coordinator to get all the details you desire.

Don’t leave everything to last minute

Try and get your suppliers on board as soon as you have your wedding date. Have the conversation with them beforehand and get a rough idea of their availability and see if they can be flexible. With a shorter timeline, you may find many suppliers are booked up, so once the date is set, it’s all stations go!

Don’t stress!

Weddings are stressful enough, you may even be at an advantage with a shorter planning time. More time to plan is more time to add those things to your wedding that you really don’t need. You can sort out the essentials without the faff in-between.

Don’t get everyone involved

A wedding should always be about the bride and the groom, decide and roll with it, it’s more of a surprise to your guests on the day then!

Don’t forget your photographer AND wedding rings.

These are the things you will keep forever on from your wedding day. Make sure you still research and pick the perfect photographer, just because you got a great deal on your venue last minute, the same doesn’t apply for a photographer. Your pictures are your memories so a cheaper photographer may not end well. When it comes to your wedding rings, well they will sit on your finger for life, so make sure you pick ones you love.

Don’t sweat the small stuff

Try and pick a venue that is full of character and is tastefully decorated. It will avoid you having to overthink dressing the venue to make it look more how you imagined on your wedding day.

James’ Places ‘Marry Me Now’ offers tick many of the boxes when it comes to finding your dream last minute wedding venue. From supplying a DJ to table dressings and top table florals, they take away the stress so you can enjoy the important bits – becoming MR and MRS!

‘Marry Me Now’ Venues

Eaves Hall

Surrounded by 13 acres of glorious gardens, Eaves Hall is found along a country lane near the picture postcard villages of Waddington and West Bradford. Step inside and you are greeted by a grand piano, oak panelling and fluted columns. The truth is Eaves Hall is no conventional hotel. You could describe it as the ultimate ‘party palace’. We have 30 bedrooms to accommodate your guests, including several opulent suites for you and your partner to choose from. Eaves Hall is exclusively yours for the night, so you and your significant other are in control of assigning each suite to a suitable member of your wedding party, the choice is completely yours!

To complete your country house experience and to make the night before extra-special, we also have a luxury lodge for you to get pampered in the night before; a home from home filled with goodies, bubbly and girly DVDs. It comes complete with three en-suite bedrooms, a living room, dining room and kitchen, which makes for a great staging area before the wedding.

Shireburn Arms

The Shireburn Arms is the epitome of an English country inn, located in the glorious Ribble Valley. Dating back to the 17th century, the building is full of character, and although the Shireburn Arms boasts a unique character, making it the perfect choice for smaller, intimate weddings with a quirky twist. The décor compliments the exterior, a perfect balance of old and new creating a contemporary interior without losing the old, rustic charm.

If you need to take a break from all the dancing, the Shireburn Arms ‘Games Room’ is the ideal space to take a breather, also popular with the grooms and groomsmen as it comes complete with snooker table, foosball table, and widescreen TV, very tastefully decorated.

The bride and grooms picture perfect ‘Valley Suite’ comes complete with feature bath boasting panoramic views of the beautiful countryside and beyond, so as newlyweds you can wind down from your day in the most romantic fashion.

Mitton Hall

Located in the heart of the picturesque Ribble Valley, Mitton Hall is a effortlessly beautiful and unashamedly romantic 15th century Tudor Mansion. The manor house has been lovingly preserved over the years and more recently, been brought back to life to be the statuesque manor house we know it as today. With 18 luxurious, boutique-style rooms to accommodate the wedding party, capacity for up to 400 guests, and the option for full exclusivity of the venue, Mitton Hall has everything you could wish for!

Falcon Manor

The big idea for Falcon Manor was to create a truly contemporary Yorkshire Dales country house hotel. Stylish and sophisticated Falcon Manor offers the warmest of welcomes with wellies by the door, fires in the grate and even a dog curled up on the flagstone floor.

After wedding day celebrations have come to an end, you and your guests can retire to one of our 16 stunning rooms. You and your partner on the other hand, can have a final toast in our fabulous bridal suite. The Rafters Suite has a fireplace, a large sofa and enough space for you to relive your first dance one more time. Be whisked away with the romantic décor and fall asleep in each other’s arms – there’s no better way to experience your first night as man and wife.