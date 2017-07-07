Lauren Fraser travels to the Lake District for a weekend in Windermere at The Belsfield, Laura Ashley Hotel. It’s the most idyllic location if you’re dreaming of a lake wedding venue…

Picture the scene. Nothing stands between you and the twinkling waters of Lake Windermere but rolling, landscaped grounds that reach down towards a series of wooden jetties where the iconic tour boats dock. Venture inside to your lake view suite, just as we did, and the same can still be said. The view from the sash windows is nothing short of stunning, framed by impressive hills.

As you’d expect of a hotel bearing the Laura Ashley name, the entire Italianate-style property is furnished and decorated with iconic Laura Ashley prints and furniture pieces. From duck egg blues in the Library to soft, sophisticated greys in both the Brasserie and the Belsfield restaurant… There are patterns, prints and palettes to delight, all while lending the Victorian building a chic, contemporary style. Marry here and your celebrations could be simply decorated with flowers and still garner a breathtaking effect.

Dine at either the Brasserie or the Belsfield restaurant and you’ll be extremely glad you did. I had the pleasure of sampling three and five courses at each respectively, allowing me to (very!) happily confirm that your wedding breakfast will be a guaranteed hit with guests.

The six acres of gardens offer ample opportunity for photographs, not forgetting Lake Windermere itself. After falling in love with the location and hotel first hand, I challenge you to find a more romantic, more magical spot to make your first memories together as newlyweds.

For more information call 015 3944 2448 or visit lauraashleyhotels.com/thebelsfield