Emma & Scott

A classical Lake Como celebration surrounded by palatial mosaics and perfect sunshine

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Amy Faith Photography,

amyfaithphotography.com

After spending the day on a boat trip to St Tropez, Scott proposed to Emma in a rooftop bar in Cannes, with the harbour as their backdrop. “Scott got down on one knee with a beautiful vintage-inspired diamond ring. It was just so perfect,” Emma smiles.

“I have always worked in fashion, so I knew I had to design my own dress to get it just right.”

“A blush base fabric overlaid with vintage style Italian lace formed my dress. My amazing seamstress created the sweetheart, low back design. I chose a vintage trim for the straps, opted for scalloped lace at the waist and hemline, and turned a sentimental necklace left to me by my grandmother into a pearl belt for my something old. We used weights at the base of the dress to ensure the lace fell correctly. This made the dress was a lot heavier than I realised it would be, but it was well worth it!”

Emma teamed her bespoke gown with a veil made from matching material and Jimmy Choo heels, purchased at their Mayfair boutique.

Scott sourced his tuxedo from Reiss, adding a Tom Ford bow tie and black Jimmy Choo shoes. Lanvin cufflinks provided the perfect wedding gift from the bride to complete his stylish look.

“He looked completely gorgeous but also very hot. The men had to cope with black tie attire in the Italian August afternoon heat!”

The bride’s one bridesman wore the same suit as Scott, with her seven bridesmaids opting for a blush, floor-length, silk jersey gown with a plunging neckline. “I chose the dresses early on because I wanted them to be a deeper shade of blush than my own. The style of the gowns perfectly suited our glamorous dress code.”

Makeup artist Nadine Wilson used a combination of Charlotte Tilbury, Chanel and Lancôme products to create Emma’s makeup look. “I requested something light because it’s so hot and I don’t like heavy makeup. Her choices were wonderfully natural and didn’t move all day, despite the hot weather and happy tears. I will never forget the feeling when my father walked into the room, ready for us to head out together for the ceremony.”

Emma and Scott’s glamorous dress code spoke to the architectural language of their ceremony venue – the mosaic garden at Villa D’Este.

“We fell in love on our very first visit, the mosaic is truly amazing.”

“The local Church of England reverend performed our emotional religious ceremony, with my brother giving a lovely reading of ‘Love is a Temporary Madness’ too.” A harpist and violinist accompanied the ceremony with graceful notes, adding to the romantic atmosphere.

An Italian feast followed, with guests indulging on courgette blossoms with tomato, ricotta and truffle to start, followed by tortelli with prawns and beef fillet with foie gras raviolo. Tiramisu served in cocktail glasses finished the banquet with a flourish, with coffee, pastries and wedding cake also tempting guests.

“Wedding Ideas was the first magazine I bought! I wanted to keep our wedding really classic with a pretty vintage feel to it.” Cream laser cut invitations from Dragonfly Couture Stationery set the tone to follow, with Monica Roma, a local supplier, sourcing the venue decorations. “We had large candelabra with arrangements of orchids, roses and calla lilies, as well as floral displays at the entrance and top of the aisle and rose petals scattered on the ground. The décor maintained our classical look, tying in perfectly with our stately surroundings.”

“ Our five-tier cake had a petal design that concealed mille feuille inside!”

“We enlisted the help of Blu Notte Eventi for our entertainment. They provided our ceremony musicians as well as Brigitte Neumarker, our incredible singer. Brigitte sang live between the different courses of our wedding breakfast to bring something a little different to the table. The standout moment though, was when she performed on the terrace by the lake for our cake cutting, singing Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Everywhere’.”

“We surprised my parents by choosing the same song as they did for our first dance – ‘Let’s Stay Together’ by Al Green”

Emma and Scott understandably needed somewhere spectacular to honeymoon if they were to tear themselves away from Italy. “We spent three nights in Miami before moving on for two weeks in Mexico, staying in the Presidential Suite at the Royal Hideaway Resort – it was unbelievable! We had a hot tub to ourselves and balcony overlooking the beach, it was so romantic.”

SUPPLIERS

VENUE Villa D’Este, Lake Como, Italy

DRESS Bespoke

BRIDESMAID DRESSES ASOS

GROOM Reiss, Tom Ford, Jimmy Choo, Lanvin

SHOES Jimmy Choo

MAKEUP Nadine Wilson

INVITATIONS Dragonfly Couture Stationery

DÉCOR Monica Roma

CAKE Villa D’Este, Lake Como, Italy

ENTERTAINMENT Blu Notte Eventi

VIDEOGRAPHY Daniela Tanzi

HONEYMOON Royal Hideaway Mexico