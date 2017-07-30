Kirsty & Oliver

Be inspired by this blush and ivory wedding with ethereal, starlit styling

PHOTOGRAPHY BY Dan Sakal, D&A Photography, da-photo.co.uk

After being born on the very same day just three years apart, it’s fair to say that Kirsty and Oliver were meant to be. It took them a little while to come to the same conclusion, though. This pair began their relationship as colleagues who didn’t get on! Gradually they grew closer and, when the moment was right, Oliver asked Kirsty to marry him on the beautiful Tolcarne Beach in Newquay.

“My mother passed me the most ‘princessy’ dress in the boutique to be the first dress I tried on. It was the one!”

“Every other dress I looked at felt like it could be worn at any formal occasion if it was just a different colour, but there was no mistaking this gown. It was the one without any doubt. I felt incredibly overwhelmed and very special.” The dress in question was a Morilee design, purchased by the bride at Just a Day Bridal in Ipswich.

Featuring ivory lace and sequin detail, the bride added a jewelled belt and cathedral-length veil to the sweetheart gown. Stepping down the aisle in Jimmy Choo heels, a diamond and white gold necklace, Swarovski tennis bracelet and diamond drop earrings, her bridal style had sparkling impact.

Oliver opted for a traditional three-piece morning suit with a double-breasted waistcoat, hired from Coes in Ipswich. Barker shoes and Tiffany & Co infinity cufflinks, a gift from the bride, completed his look.

Two bridesmaids joined Kirsty, wearing chiffon Dessy dresses in cameo, sourced from Shades of White boutique in St Ives. Three flower girls completed the bridal party, dressed in ivory lace dresses from John Lewis. Bowed sashes at the waist added pretty features.

“I wanted to look like the woman Olly was in love with, rather than someone else’s interpretation of that, so I did my own makeup.”

After a lesson from the Bobbi Brown experts, Kirsty created her bridal beauty look with Clarins moisturiser, Smashbox Photo Finish primer, Chanel Lipstick and a host of Bobbi Brown products. “I also had my eyelashes tinted before the wedding. They looked amazing and I didn’t need to worry about panda eyes at all!”

The couple married at St Mary and St Botolph Church, Ipswich. “I was christened at this church, so it had a lot of sentimental value to me when dad walked me down the aisle. We featured lots of hymns in our religious service to make sure everyone felt involved.”

“Our one-year-old niece shouted out “no!” when the vicar asked if anyone knew of a reason why we shouldn’t be married! It was hilarious and lifted the tension.”

“I wanted to create an ethereal feel with the reception décor. Our venue, The Hangar, is a very modern choice with amazing space and lighting, so we simply added some softening decorations.”

Simple rose gold, blush and ivory touches alongside wedding signs hit the perfect style notes. The couple even created their own table plan from Champagne bottles and candlesticks! “I loved looking for inspiration in Wedding Ideas, being inspired by real brides and reading helpful planning tips.”

Kirsty and Oliver’s wedding invitations gave a nod to their colour theme. Featuring ivory card, cameo ribbons and gold letterpress detail for an elegant finish, they were supplied by The Cardlab Letterpress Company.

“I adore peonies, so we chose arrangements of peonies, blush roses, hydrangeas and greenery.

“They had a beautifully whimsical feel, created by the brilliant Jenny Dow of Clopton Flowers.”

The couple’s cake was equally amazing, aptly so having been created by Amazing Cakes by Jean. It was formed with four tiers of fruit, vanilla and chocolate deliciousness. “The cake was designed with our sophisticated fairytale theme in mind. The icing combined smooth and patterned designs with a shimmer finish and we displayed peonies and roses between the tiers.”

The newlyweds chose Ed Sheeran’s ‘Thinking Out Loud’ for their first dance, embracing the tradition under a starlit canopy ceiling. “We first heard the song before we got engaged and the words really resonated with us.”

“We did debate changing our first dance song as it became very popular in the two years between our engagement and wedding, but we stuck with it.”

Shortly after the wedding, Kirsty and Oliver headed to the Lake District for a minimoon, choosing The Samling Hotel as their romantic retreat of choice. They plan to honeymoon in the near future on the west coast of the USA, touring the sights before finishing in Hawaii.

“The only thing I would do differently is to have a plan in place to preserve my wedding flowers. I know now that lots of companies offer this service, but you have to act quickly right after the wedding.

Our best budgeting tips are to buy things you can re-use and invest in the things that make your life easier on the big day. Having our florist on hand to decorate the venue allowed me to relax and enjoy getting ready. The results surpassed my every dream!”

SUPPLIERS

CEREMONY St Mary and St Botolph Church, Ipswich

RECEPTION VENUE The Hangar, Milsoms Kesgrave Hall

DRESS Morilee at Just a Day Bridal, Ipswich

BRIDESMAID DRESSES Dessy at Shades of White, St Ives

GROOM Coes, Ipswich

ACCESSORIES Jimmy Choo, Swarovski, Tiffany & Co

INVITATIONS The Cardlab Letterpress Company

CAKE Amazing Cakes by Jean

FLOWERS Clopton Flowers

ENTERTAINMENT Cutting Discos

MINIMOON The Samling Hotel, Lake District