Justin Alexander Fall/Winter 2017 Collection Our most recent Signature collection holds nothing back for the bride who is determined to turn every head. Dramatic details meet luxurious fabrics for an overall look that won’t soon be forgotten. Lavish lace, opulent beading, eye-catching silhouettes and unexpected embellishments were made for the fearless bride.

Collection Highlights

With the Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2017 collection, expect gowns and veils accented by romantic flowers, dreamy sculpted train shapes, and floral and deco beadwork that wows. We have also introduced a new power-mesh – a spandex-like fabric – to sculpt the body and add construction to slim gowns without adding bulk. Flowers have never been more on trend.

Style 9865 is a delicately pleated ruched tulle ball gown with a sweetheart neckline and layered skirt featuring cascading 3D silk flowers. The matching cathedral veil is adorned with the same beautiful silk flowers to complete this garden-chic look (9865V).

Style 9866 was made for the feminine minimalist bride. This asymmetrical fit and flare gown is made from luxe charmeuse for a comfortable fit. Spaghetti straps are adorned with elegant laser cut flowers and a dramatic low back with a detachable cowl.

For the modern classic bride, the hand beaded flower shaped lace appliques on Style 9879 are a dream come true. They beautifully cascade down the Mikado fabric and an attached hand beaded belt creates definition. Surprising V-side seams and a deep V-back balance the high Sabrina neckline of this ball gown. Turn up the drama with our dreamy sculpted trains.

Style 9868 was designed for the trendsetting bride. This gorgeous gown has a dramatic handkerchief skirt with oversized hem lace. The sweetheart neckline is covered in luxurious lace and has a matching cathedral length veil.

No one will forget your wedding day look when you wear Style 9871. Hand beaded detailing from the delicate straps to the bodice as well as the illusion back. A luxurious organza and laser cut tulle layered skirt add a dramatic flair to this gown.

Wrap yourself in luxury on your wedding day by slipping into Style 9872. This stretch jersey lined gown with new power stretch mesh to define your shape. Sheer V-neckline straps create a modern illusion V-back. Rich lace covers the gown with subtle accents of beading that won’t be soon forgotten.

Style 9884 has the perfect dramatic details. Illusion hand-beaded lace adorns the V-neckline and a full tiered tulle skirt layered with delicate beaded lace appliques. A lace-lined keyhole illusion back adds drama and beauty to this style.

Availability The Fall/Winter 2017 collection can be purchased through authorised retailers worldwide. Brides-to-be can find an authorised retailer by visiting www.justinalexander.com Most wedding dresses are available in sizes ranging from 2-32.