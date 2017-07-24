Justin Alexander Minimalist Wedding Dresses For The Modern Bride

If ever a collection could embody a ‘less is more’ approach and prove it, it would be the dreamy minimalist wedding dresses featured in the latest collection by Justin Alexander!

Surprising cut-outs, sleek lines, graphic treatments and abstract beading set a vintage-inspired tone on the brand NEW modern edge collection. Nevertheless sleek shapes, clean fabrics and pure simplicity ensure modern brides are spoilt for choice!

Crepe Long Sleeved, Beaded Illusion Back

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8936
Style 8936

 

Mikado Box Pleat Ball Gown, Beaded Illusion Square Cut Back

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8937
style 8937

Crepe Fit and Flare Gown, Square Neckline Beaded Bodice

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8935
style 8935

Sweetheart Neckline Crepe A-Line

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8932
style 8932

Satin Mermaid, Apron Tulle and Organza Skirt

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8933
style 8933

Mikado Ball Gown, Cummerbund waist detail and Sabrina Neckline

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8929
style 8929

Crepe Straight Gown, Detachable Chiffon Train

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8928
style 8928

Silk Dupion A-Line, Deep V-Back 

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8927
style 8927

Luxe Charmeuse Trumpet Gown, Detachable Beaded Cape

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist Wedding Dresses style 8926
style 8926

Sweetheart Neckline,Silk Chiffon A-Line, Ruched Bodice

 

Justin Alexander Collection: Minimalist For Modern style 8916
style 8916

Feeling fearless with your bridal style? 

You’ll want to see the NEW winter/fall collection

