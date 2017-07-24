Justin Alexander Minimalist Wedding Dresses For The Modern Bride
If ever a collection could embody a ‘less is more’ approach and prove it, it would be the dreamy minimalist wedding dresses featured in the latest collection by Justin Alexander!
Surprising cut-outs, sleek lines, graphic treatments and abstract beading set a vintage-inspired tone on the brand NEW modern edge collection. Nevertheless sleek shapes, clean fabrics and pure simplicity ensure modern brides are spoilt for choice!
Crepe Long Sleeved, Beaded Illusion Back
Mikado Box Pleat Ball Gown, Beaded Illusion Square Cut Back
Crepe Fit and Flare Gown, Square Neckline Beaded Bodice
Sweetheart Neckline Crepe A-Line
Satin Mermaid, Apron Tulle and Organza Skirt
Mikado Ball Gown, Cummerbund waist detail and Sabrina Neckline
Crepe Straight Gown, Detachable Chiffon Train
Silk Dupion A-Line, Deep V-Back
Luxe Charmeuse Trumpet Gown, Detachable Beaded Cape
Sweetheart Neckline,Silk Chiffon A-Line, Ruched Bodice
Feeling fearless with your bridal style?
You’ll want to see the NEW winter/fall collection…