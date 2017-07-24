Justin Alexander Minimalist Wedding Dresses For The Modern Bride

If ever a collection could embody a ‘less is more’ approach and prove it, it would be the dreamy minimalist wedding dresses featured in the latest collection by Justin Alexander!

Surprising cut-outs, sleek lines, graphic treatments and abstract beading set a vintage-inspired tone on the brand NEW modern edge collection. Nevertheless sleek shapes, clean fabrics and pure simplicity ensure modern brides are spoilt for choice!

Crepe Long Sleeved, Beaded Illusion Back

Mikado Box Pleat Ball Gown, Beaded Illusion Square Cut Back

Crepe Fit and Flare Gown, Square Neckline Beaded Bodice

Sweetheart Neckline Crepe A-Line

Satin Mermaid, Apron Tulle and Organza Skirt

Mikado Ball Gown, Cummerbund waist detail and Sabrina Neckline

Crepe Straight Gown, Detachable Chiffon Train

Silk Dupion A-Line, Deep V-Back

Luxe Charmeuse Trumpet Gown, Detachable Beaded Cape

Sweetheart Neckline, Silk Chiffon A-Line, Ruched Bodice

Feeling fearless with your bridal style?

You’ll want to see the NEW winter/fall collection…