Justin Alexander Fall/Winter 2018 Runway Show

For the Justin Alexander and Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2018 collection the spotlight shines on drama. Silhouette, simplicity, and embellishment take centre stage. The collection exploring all that is modern in bridal, while always considering what will make real women feel beautiful. Take a closer look at the exquisite gowns from the phenomenal Justin Alexander runway show as seen at New York Bridal Fashion Week!

Want to see our highlights and dresses of New York Bridal Week? Check out our favourite bridal looks for the new year and the designers behind this year’s dazzling showcase

These gowns will be widely available in stores late spring 2018, but special requests can be made now. Please contact your local retailer and ask them to request your favourite style!