Justin Alexander Fall/Winter 2018 Runway Show

For the Justin Alexander and Justin Alexander Signature Fall/Winter 2018 collection the spotlight shines on drama. Silhouette, simplicity, and embellishment take centre stage. The collection exploring all that is modern in bridal, while always considering what will make real women feel beautiful. Take a closer look at the exquisite gowns from the phenomenal  Justin Alexander runway show as seen at New York Bridal Fashion Week!

Want to see our highlights and dresses of New York Bridal Week? Check out our favourite bridal looks for the new year and the designers behind this year’s dazzling showcase

 

88018 | Crepe Short Sleeve Collared Bodice with Lace Skirt
88022 | Fit and Flare Crepe Gown with Beaded Sheer Detail
88024 | Crepe Fit and Flare Gown with Illusion Back Detail
99002 | Long Sleeve Crepe Gown with Illusion Beaded Back
99003 | Clean Crepe Sweetheart Ball Gown with Organza Bomber Jacket with Bow Tie at Neck and Buttons
88025 | Sweetheart Satin Ball Gown with Crystal Buttons
99021 | Satin Fit and Flare Gown with Folded Neckline
88000 | Crepe Jumpsuit with V-Neck Illusion Lace Bodice
99004 | Beaded Illusion Bodice with A-Line Chiffon Skirt
88008 | V-Neck Lace Gown with Illusion Long Sleeves
99006 | Embroidered Fit and Flare Gown with Allover Lace
99009 | Tulle A-Line Gown with Illusion Sabrina Neckline
99014 | Long Sleeve Illusion Beaded Mermaid Gown
99019 | Crepe Fit and Flare Gown with Chiffon Cape
99001 | Asymmetrical Tulle Ball Gown with Starburst Beading
99020 | Strapless Satin Bodice with Tulle Ball Gown with Organza Bomber Jacket with Zipper
88019 | Organza Draped Illusion V-Neck Ball Gown
99022 | Scoop Neck Allover Floral Embellished Ball Gown

 

These gowns will be widely available in stores late spring 2018, but special requests can be made now. Please contact your local retailer and ask them to request your favourite style!

