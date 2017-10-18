Jesus Peiro Bridal Trends Report 2018

A 2018 Fashion Forecast from Jesus Peiro reveal champion bridal trends for the new year with their aspirational Metropolis Collection. Inspired by the Art Deco years of 1920 – 1939, Metropolis encompasses style for every venue, bride and theme with a particular spot light this year on structure, Chantilly lace detailing and fairytale trains.

Confident 2018 brides aren’t afraid to show their personality through their choice of wedding dress. Expect to see iconic-inspired structure, cut-out empire lines and rich, full, floor length gowns grace the catwalks and aisles – for looks that say, I’m here, without need for declaration.

Jesus Peiro Bridal Trends Report 2018
8004

Perfect for: WINTER FAIRYTALE WEDDING

 

From delicate lattice work to enchanting Chantilly lace, romantic tulle to floor- sweeping trains, 2018 wedding dresses bring modern fairytales to life.

Jesus Peiro Bridal Trend Report 2018
8012

PERFECT FOR: SUMMER WEDDING

 

Understated structure is a key trend for 2018 wedding dresses. The epitome of elegance; oblique and crossed shapes, along with straight necklines create a statement – without having to say a word.

Jesus Peiro Bridal Trend Report 2018
8007

PERFECT FOR: CITY CHIC WEDDING

 

Romanticism is a wedding dress trend to fall in love with over and over again. For 2018, styles ramp up the romance with structured silhouettes, lace roses and curly flounces that fall beautifully to the ground.

Jesus Peiro Bridal Trend Report 2018
8053

PERFECT FOR: BRIDE IN THE COUNTRYSIDE

 

Inspired by New York’s beauty and self-assured confidence, 2018’s wedding dress trends ooze ornate lace detailing, floaty feminine silhouettes and structured necklines – creating a statement, without the need to say anything, just like the city herself.

Jesus Peiro Bridal Trend Report 2018
8004
Jesus Peiro Bridal Trend Report 2018
8004

PERFECT FOR: TRADITION WITH A TWIST

Love lace? You’ll love these lace detailed dresses for Spring!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY