Jesus Peiro Bridal Trends Report 2018

A 2018 Fashion Forecast from Jesus Peiro reveal champion bridal trends for the new year with their aspirational Metropolis Collection. Inspired by the Art Deco years of 1920 – 1939, Metropolis encompasses style for every venue, bride and theme with a particular spot light this year on structure, Chantilly lace detailing and fairytale trains.

Confident 2018 brides aren’t afraid to show their personality through their choice of wedding dress. Expect to see iconic-inspired structure, cut-out empire lines and rich, full, floor length gowns grace the catwalks and aisles – for looks that say, I’m here, without need for declaration.

Perfect for: WINTER FAIRYTALE WEDDING

From delicate lattice work to enchanting Chantilly lace, romantic tulle to floor- sweeping trains, 2018 wedding dresses bring modern fairytales to life.

PERFECT FOR: SUMMER WEDDING

Understated structure is a key trend for 2018 wedding dresses. The epitome of elegance; oblique and crossed shapes, along with straight necklines create a statement – without having to say a word.

PERFECT FOR: CITY CHIC WEDDING