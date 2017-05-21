An iconic British designer, Jenny Packham dresses have outfitted everyone from stylish brides to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge – and they’re a favourite here at Wedding Ideas, too.

So much so, in fact, that we couldn’t resist sharing our favourite Jenny Packham dresses from the new 2018 collection with you, too. Here goes!

Rachel Southwood, Editor

“I absolutely adore this dress. The embellished capelet and strapless slip dress underneath reminds me of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy – a real style icon. The scalloped-edge fringe creates the perfect focal point for this graceful and feminine gown. Love, love, love!”

Becci Clubb, Deputy Editor

“I like the fluidity of the fabric and the loosely fitted waist teamed with an A-line skirt. And who could resist the pretty V-neck and the beading?”

Annie Cording, Online Editor

“I like the slim and simple silhouettes of the collection. The sheen split skirt and central bodice beading make this dress the stand-out design for me.”

Lauren Fraser, Editorial Assistant

“Floating layers of tulle flow from a glittering cascade of sparkling bodice embellishments – wedding dresses don’t get more fairytale than this!”

Bethan Eccles, Junior Designer

“I really love the trendy T-shirt length sleeves – it’s a cool and contemporary look for the bride who wants more security than strapless or spaghetti strap gowns will give. It also allows for a more detailed bodice – beautiful.”