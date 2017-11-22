Say hello to the brand new January issue of Wedding Ideas!

Wedding Ideas PARTY Special Issue for January Is Out Now

Inside this issue…

            • STILL ONLY £3.99!
            • PRETTY PARTY SPECIAL ISSUE! Sensational dresses from aisle to dance floor
            • How to brush up for the party season with our must-have beauty hacks!
            • Super-romantic winter honeymoon ideas…
            • FREE INSIDE THIS ISSUE! 2018 brides wall Planner! (available in selected stores)
            • Don’t miss your chance to WIN more luxury bridal prizes worth £1000s! Read on to find out how you can enter…

PICK UP YOUR COPY FOR JUST £3.99 AT

WH SMITH, TESCO, SAINSBURY’S, MARKS AND SPENCER, WAITROSE, ASDA AND MORRISONS AS WELL AS INDEPENDENT NEWSAGENTS NATIONWIDE

PLUS you can now purchase a copy of the latest issue online at
The Chelsea Magazine Company

WHAT TO LOOK OUT FOR IN THE JANUARY ISSUE…

COMPETITIONS

You could win…

A Catherine Deane occasion wear dress -The stylish ‘Java’ dress could be yours worth £595…

Win Aruna Seth Shoes worth up to £1,000!

Your wedding photography With Liberty Pearl Photography worth £1,895

Or a Caribbean honeymoon Worth £6,000 with Sandals newest Resort!

Win a two-night luxury minimoon At Hartwell House in Buckinghamshire worth £850

Wedding Ideas PARTY Special January issue Is Out Now
Sandals Resort competition


FEATURED WEDDINGS

Deck the halls!
Sparkling Christmas barn wedding in Hampshire

Christmas cheer
Fun, foodie and festive winter wedding

Burgundy beauty
Romantic candlelight for this big day by the sea

Go for gold
Ultra glamorous celebration at West Tower

Romance in France
Summer ceremony at a charming chateau

Fall Fiesta
An autumnal wedding with a twist

PLANNING

Back in bloom
Eight pretty ways with flower walls

Peachy keen
Soft grey and peach styled shoot

All-new wedding trends
What every 2018 wedding needs

Come fly with me
How to plan your destination wedding

VENUES

Best ever wedding venues
From mills to castles to country houses!

TRENDS

It’s all about high necklines
How to wear this hot bridal trend

Dresses through the eras
Bridal wear from the 1920s to today

Tropical mood board
Pineapples and palm trees for a bright big day

Veils
Find the perfect style and length for you

Party time!
Dresses that are perfect for the dance floor

How I found the one
The jet-setting tale of one bride and her Hayley Paige gown

Maid to match
Pretty ways to style bridesmaids and flower girls

TRAVEL

Jet, set, go!
Magical winter honeymoon ideas

A modern Maldives
Uncover the ultimate island paradise

 Lisbon love affair

City, culture and coast in Portugal

Paradise in Provence
Vineyard tours and foodie heaven

Unwind in Andalucia
The perfect rural hideaway in Spain

Love nests
Romantic UK getaways you’ll love

 

ON THE COVER

Photographer: Anna Fowler Model: Gabriela Gauza-Brown,
MOT Models
Jumpsuit: Carson by Charlie Brear, £1,595, with Laulea belt, £345
Makeup artist: Ruth Reynolds
Hair stylist: Michael Gray
Jewellery: Montgomery pendant and earrings by Ivory & Co, £105
Flowers: Paula Rooney Stylist: Michelle Pierre-Carr, pierrecarr.carbonmade.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY